Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golf on TV: PGA Tour's Canadian Open, Shoprite LPGA, Golfsixes, Mastercard Japan, BMW Charity

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports

Golf on TV: PGA Tour's Canadian Open, Shoprite LPGA, Golfsixes, Mastercard Japan, BMW Charity

Golf on TV

Golf on TV: PGA Tour's Canadian Open, Shoprite LPGA, Golfsixes, Mastercard Japan, BMW Charity

By June 5, 2019 1:47 pm

By: |

A look at the major golf tours in action this week and where to find them on TV.

PGA Tour

RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Site: Ancaster, Ontario

Course: Hamilton Golf & CC. Yardage: 6,967. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,368,000.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

Last week: Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Next week: U.S. Open.

LPGA Tour

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Galloway, N.J.

Course: Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course). Yardage: 6,217. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

TV: Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Annie Park.

Last week: Jeongeun Lee6 won the U.S. Women’s Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Next week: Meijer LPGA Classic.

European Tour

GOLFSIXES CASCAIS

Site: Cascais, Portugal

Course: Oitavos Dunes. Yardage: 1,971. Par: 22.

Purse: 1 million euros (U.S. $1.12 million) . Winner’s share: 166,667 euros (U.S. $187,275).

TV: Friday, 6 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan).

Last week: Guido Migliozzi won the Belgian Knockout.

Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.

Next week: U.S. Open.

PGA Tour Champions

MASTERCARD JAPAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Chiba, Japan.

Course: Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf. Yardage: 7,140. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $375,000.

TV: Thursday, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Colin Montgomerie in 2017.

Last week: Kevin Sutherland won the Principal Charity Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Next tournament: American Family Insurance Championship on June 21-23.

Web.com Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am

Site: Greer, S.C.

Course: Thornblade Club. Yardage: 7,024. Par: 71.

Purse: $700,000. Winner’s share: $126,000.

TV: Thursday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Michael Arnaud.

Last week: Sebastian Cappelen won the Rex Hospital Open.

Points leader: Robby Shelton.

Next week: Lincoln Land Championship.

, , , , , , Golf on TV

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home