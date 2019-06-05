Golf on TV: PGA Tour's Canadian Open, Shoprite LPGA, Golfsixes, Mastercard Japan, BMW Charity

A look at the major golf tours in action this week and where to find them on TV.
PGA Tour
RBC CANADIAN OPEN
Site: Ancaster, Ontario
Course: Hamilton Golf & CC. Yardage: 6,967. Par: 70.
Purse: $7.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,368,000.
TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.
Last week: Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial.
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.
Next week: U.S. Open.
LPGA Tour
SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC
Site: Galloway, N.J.
Course: Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course). Yardage: 6,217. Par: 71.
Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.
TV: Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Annie Park.
Last week: Jeongeun Lee6 won the U.S. Women’s Open.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.
Next week: Meijer LPGA Classic.
European Tour
GOLFSIXES CASCAIS
Site: Cascais, Portugal
Course: Oitavos Dunes. Yardage: 1,971. Par: 22.
Purse: 1 million euros (U.S. $1.12 million) . Winner’s share: 166,667 euros (U.S. $187,275).
TV: Friday, 6 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan).
Last week: Guido Migliozzi won the Belgian Knockout.
Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.
Next week: U.S. Open.
PGA Tour Champions
MASTERCARD JAPAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Chiba, Japan.
Course: Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf. Yardage: 7,140. Par: 72.
Purse: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $375,000.
TV: Thursday, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-3 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Colin Montgomerie in 2017.
Last week: Kevin Sutherland won the Principal Charity Classic.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.
Next tournament: American Family Insurance Championship on June 21-23.
Web.com Tour
BMW Charity Pro-Am
Site: Greer, S.C.
Course: Thornblade Club. Yardage: 7,024. Par: 71.
Purse: $700,000. Winner’s share: $126,000.
TV: Thursday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).
Defending champion: Michael Arnaud.
Last week: Sebastian Cappelen won the Rex Hospital Open.
Points leader: Robby Shelton.
Next week: Lincoln Land Championship.
