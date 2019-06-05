Phil Mickelson nails amazing chip shot in Jim Nantz's backyard

Phil Mickelson has won enough times at Pebble Beach Golf Links to know that you can’t simply be “dropping bombs” for 72 holes and walk away with a trophy.

Sometimes, you need smart bombs.

Lefty has been refining aspects of his short game and sharing his antics on social media as he prepares for the U.S. Open next week at the century-old links overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Mickelson found himself working on his chipping game in the backyard of one Jim Nantz, he of CBS Sports broadcasting fame, located steps from the Pebble Beach course.

Nantz’s yard in Monterey features a replica of the famed No. 7 hole at Pebble.

“From dropping bombs to dropping the mic Dropping hole-in-ones on Pebble Beach #7 (in Nantz’s yard) is how I get ready for the US Open! # KARMA # sidesauce” ” Mickelson wrote alongside a video of him plopping in a chip shot from behind Nantz’s manse.

“Here is comes. Here it comes. It’s in the hole,” Nantz exclaims on the video.

Nantz’ CBS sidekick Nick Faldo hit the same shot in Nantz’ backyard last year.

As did Billy Horschel.

Ace! @BillyHo_Golf sinks a hole-in-one at Jim Nantz’s backyard replica of the 7th hole at Pebble Beach during the #NetJetsCup. #OnlyNetJets pic.twitter.com/RH6fIjgAGp — NetJets (@NetJets) February 13, 2018

Nantz has the names of those who have made the tough ace engraved on a Rock of Fame plaque near the tee box of the faux par-3.

Just a reminder, this will be as close as Nantz gets to calling the U.S. Open this year as it will be broadcast again on Fox.

Hopefully, Lefty’s shot is a glimpse of what he can expect next week. Mickelson’s 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York was a disaster. He double-tapped a putt on the 13th green during the second round, causing world-wide angst among golf’s literati.

Mickelson, who turns 49 on U.S. Open Sunday, won the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am down the road from Nantz’s house in a Monday playoff. He’s won that event five times.