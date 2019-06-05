Inner Circle: Zach Johnson gains inside edge with help of golf psychologist

Zach Johnson wasn’t seeking a miracle cure or any emergency fix to address any specific part of his game.

“I felt that my game was good, I felt that my technique, fundamentals were pretty solid, consistent to some degree,” Johnson said. “But I just kind of felt like I was treading water.”

That’s when he began his work with Mo Pickens, golf psychologist and performance coach at Sea Island Performance Center.

Johnson had won one PGA Tour title before collaborating with Pickens in 2006. Since the two have teamed up, Johnson has won two major championships and 11 more PGA Tour titles.

“Professional golfers, everybody wants to talk to them when they’re playing great. My job is to talk to them when they’re struggling,” said Pickens.

Johnson describes how Pickens contributes to his “Inner Circle,” the people who provide a team of helping hands during the journey in professional golf, from a caddie to a trainer, from an equipment rep to a swing coach.

For Johnson, it’s made all the difference in a PGA Tour career that began 15 years ago.