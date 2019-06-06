Tiger Woods grouped with Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose at 119th U.S. Open

Tiger Woods will tee off alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose during the first and second rounds of the 119th U.S. Open Championship beginning June 13.

Woods, a three-time winner of the U.S. Open, and his group will tee off from the first tee at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links at 5:09 p.m. EST in the first round. The group will tee off from the 10th hole at 11:24 a.m. for the second round.

Other notable grouping announced by the USGA Thursday is the grouping of Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy, the grouping of Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner and Bryson DeChambeau and the grouping of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell.

Star amateur and this year’s Ben Hogan Award recipient Viktor Hovland will begin the first round on the first tee at 4:47 p.m. alongside Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka. The group will begin the second round from the 10th tee at 11:02 a.m.