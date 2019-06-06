Crazy low: Davidson's Alex Ross shoots a 57 in amateur event

Thirteen birdies, one eagle and four pars.

That’s a lot of red on the scorecard for Alex Ross of Davidson, who shot a 57 on Thursday in the Dogwood Invitational.

Yeah, that’s right. A 57.

Ross was nine under on holes 9 through 16 before inexplicably parring the 17th.

We kid. But seriously, seven birdies and an eagle during a eight-hole stretch is just nuts.

The Dogwood, by the way, is one of the top amateur events in the country.

Ross’ 57 comes on the heels of his first two rounds of 75-73 putting him T-6 after three days, four shots back of Spencer Ralston.

The par-72 course is measuring 6,836 yards for the event at Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta.