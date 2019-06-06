The Field: Golfweek New England Junior Open

The seventh Golfweek New England Junior Open will take place June 30-July 1 at Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, Mass.
The event is open to all junior golfers age 13-19 who are not an official member of a collegiate golf program. To register and view information on the event, please click here.
Nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard, the Golfweek New England Junior Open affords its champions automatic invitations to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational Nov. 2-3 in Florida. The International is among the nation’s premier junior tournaments in which past winners have earned full AJGA exemption.
Past champions of the Golfweek New England Junior Open:
- 2012: Patrick Albanesi, Isabel Southard
- 2013: Jackson Lang, Katie Barrand
- 2014: Brent Ito, Sophie DiPetrillo
- 2015: Tyler Nagano, Sophie DiPetrillo
- 2016: Andrew DiPetrillo, Ashley Lung
- 2017: Jack O’Donnell, Jesse Kweon
Here are players currently registered to compete in the event:
BOYS
- Jarrod Beauregard, Acton, Mass.
- Matthew Hua, Needham, Mass.
- Conor Kennedy, Hingham, Mass.
- Aidan Leblanc, Beverly, Mass.
- Colin McCaigue, Brookline, N.H.
- Jai Mukraj, Clive, Mass.
- Lucas Oliveira, Westport, Mass.
- Matthew Weber, Hingham, Mass.
- Matt Williams, Hingham, Mass.
GIRLS
- Kaily Lachapelle, Woodstock, Conn.
- Emily Nash, Lunenberg, Mass.
- Kaitlynn Washburn, Scituate, Mass.
