The Field: Golfweek New England Junior Open

The seventh Golfweek New England Junior Open will take place June 30-July 1 at Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, Mass.

The event is open to all junior golfers age 13-19 who are not an official member of a collegiate golf program. To register and view information on the event, please click here.

Nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard, the Golfweek New England Junior Open affords its champions automatic invitations to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational Nov. 2-3 in Florida. The International is among the nation’s premier junior tournaments in which past winners have earned full AJGA exemption.

Past champions of the Golfweek New England Junior Open:

2012: Patrick Albanesi, Isabel Southard

2013: Jackson Lang, Katie Barrand

2014: Brent Ito, Sophie DiPetrillo

2015: Tyler Nagano, Sophie DiPetrillo

2016: Andrew DiPetrillo, Ashley Lung

2017: Jack O’Donnell, Jesse Kweon

Here are players currently registered to compete in the event:

BOYS

Jarrod Beauregard, Acton, Mass.

Matthew Hua, Needham, Mass.

Conor Kennedy, Hingham, Mass.

Aidan Leblanc, Beverly, Mass.

Colin McCaigue, Brookline, N.H.

Jai Mukraj, Clive, Mass.

Lucas Oliveira, Westport, Mass.

Matthew Weber, Hingham, Mass.

Matt Williams, Hingham, Mass.

GIRLS