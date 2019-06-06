Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The Field: Golfweek New England Junior Open

By June 6, 2019 2:04 pm

The seventh Golfweek New England Junior Open will take place June 30-July 1 at Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, Mass.

The event is open to all junior golfers age 13-19 who are not an official member of a collegiate golf program. To register and view information on the event, please click here.

Nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard, the Golfweek New England Junior Open affords its champions automatic invitations to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational Nov. 2-3 in Florida. The International is among the nation’s premier junior tournaments in which past winners have earned full AJGA exemption.

Past champions of the Golfweek New England Junior Open:

  • 2012: Patrick Albanesi, Isabel Southard
  • 2013: Jackson Lang, Katie Barrand
  • 2014: Brent Ito, Sophie DiPetrillo
  • 2015: Tyler Nagano, Sophie DiPetrillo
  • 2016: Andrew DiPetrillo, Ashley Lung
  • 2017: Jack O’Donnell, Jesse Kweon

Here are players currently registered to compete in the event:

BOYS

  • Jarrod Beauregard, Acton, Mass.
  • Matthew Hua, Needham, Mass.
  • Conor Kennedy, Hingham, Mass.
  • Aidan Leblanc, Beverly, Mass.
  • Colin McCaigue, Brookline, N.H.
  • Jai Mukraj, Clive, Mass.
  • Lucas Oliveira, Westport, Mass.
  • Matthew Weber, Hingham, Mass.
  • Matt Williams, Hingham, Mass.

GIRLS

  • Kaily Lachapelle, Woodstock, Conn.
  • Emily Nash, Lunenberg, Mass.
  • Kaitlynn Washburn, Scituate, Mass.

