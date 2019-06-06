How to watch the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

There’s nothing quite like the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

After all, it’s one of the most scenic venues in all of golf.

So it’s no surprise that the USGA announced that Fox Sports and FS1 will provide more than 46 hours of TV coverage and 117 hours of live coverage at usopen.com and on the U.S. Open app.

Here is the TV and streaming info for the event.

Note: All times listed are ET. Check with your TV provider for channel numbers.

Monday, June 10

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel

World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony, 7-10 p.m., Golf Channel

Tuesday, June 11

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 7-9 p.m., Golf Channel

Wednesday, June 12

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Golf Channel

Wednesday at the U.S. Open, 12:30-3 p.m., FS1

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 7-9 p.m., Golf Channel

Thursday, June 13

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

First round, 12:30-7:30 p.m., FS1

First round, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 Featured Holes, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Golf Channel

Friday, June 14

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Second round, 12:30-7:30 p.m., FS1

Second round, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Feature Holes, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, June 15

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel

Third round, noon-10 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, noon – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel

Sunday, June 16

Morning Drive, 7-10 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel

Final round, 2-10 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, 2 – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel

