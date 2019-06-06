Oklahoma State teammates Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland to make pro debuts together

They fell short of defending their NCAA team title but the lure of turning pro was too much to pass up.

Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland, the killer 1-2 combo from Oklahoma State, will make their pro debuts together in two weeks the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

Wolff is fresh off winning the 2019 Haskins Award and just prior to that, the NCAA Championship.

Hovland is the reigning U.S. Amateur champ and was the top amateur at the Masters in April.

The now former Cowboys teammates are taking the next steps in their careers.

Joining them in two weeks at the Travelers will be fellow college standouts Collin Morikawa of Cal and Justin Suh, formerly of USC, who made his pro debut last week at the Memorial.

The next generation of golfers play here, too. Welcome to the #TravelersChamp @matthew_wolff5, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and @Just_Suh! pic.twitter.com/pVqHfoNkp0 — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 6, 2019

That same foursome will meet up again in July.

All four are now scheduled to play in the John Deere Classic.

On Thursday, that tournament announced sponsor exemptions for the July 10-14 event at TPC Deere Run, continuing a tradition in the John Deere bringing in the next wave of up-and-coming golfers.