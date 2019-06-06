RBC Canadian Open Round 1 Live Blog & Scores: D.J. stumbles early in defense of title

Play is underway in the RBC Canadian Open Thursday with Dustin Johnson out early in defense of his championship at Hamilton (Ont.) Golf and Country Club.

Joining Johnson in Canada is his pal and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, who didn’t touch a golf club for 15 days after his triumph at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

“It was nice to kind of recharge mentally and kind of try to soak it in a little bit,” Koepka, ranked No. 1 in the world, said of his break away from the game after winning his fourth major championship in his last eight starts. “I’ll be fine. I’ve taken longer breaks before and come out and played well. I’m not too concerned with it.”

RBC CANADIAN OPEN: Tee times, TV info, Live Scores

And since the PGA Tour is in Canada, there is always hockey.

Johnson stumbled early on Thursday and was 2-over after his first eight holes. Koepka is in one of the featured afternoon groups Thursday and tees off from No. 1 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

A total of $7.6 million is up for grabs. The legendary Harry Colt design in Hamilton opened in 1915 and is playing at par-70 over 6,967 yards.

For all those who've wondered what would happen if they put a hockey net on a golf course and asked the best players in the world to hit it from 285-yards out, we now know, thanks to the @PGATOUR and @RBCCanadianOpenpic.twitter.com/6YUpek37aX — Mackenzie Tour (@PGATOURCanada) June 6, 2019

Of course, Canada is much closer to winning its first-ever NBA championship Thursday after the Raptors took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals Wednesday night. Canada has not sipped from the Stanley Cup since 1993.

Follow all the live action from Hamilton right here all day.

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

