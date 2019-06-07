2019 U.S. Open: Caddie to the Fans

This month, golf fans will ock to California’s Monterey Peninsula as the 119th U.S. Open is contested at famed Pebble Beach Golf Links. 2019 marks the sixth time the iconic course has hosted the U.S. Open, with previous editions resulting in some of the game’s greatest champions having their name etched on the U.S. Open Trophy. Greats such as Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tom Watson (1982), Tom Kite (1992), Tiger Woods (2000) and Graeme McDowell (2010) have all hoisted the sterling silver prize standing on Pebble Beach’s 18th green overlooking Carmel Bay.

Long before the final putt drops and a champion is crowned, golf fans will be planning their U.S. Open experience. Just as the world’s best golfers will be looking for their caddies to provide insights and information on the course, U.S. Open fans need similar advice to have the ultimate experience at this year’s U.S. Open.

Whether you’re watching from the comfort of your living room or making the trip to witness history in person, let us be your caddie and give you the tips and insights you will need to follow the championship.

Stay Connected with the U.S. Open App: Don’t miss any of the action by downloading the U.S. Open App. From

tee times and scoring to live streaming presented by American Express®, the U.S. Open App has all the features you need to follow the championship.

Charge Up and Tune In: Stop by Fan Services hosted by American Express

to charge your phone and get your Amex Radio to listen to the official radio broadcast. Once you’re on the property, make your way to Fan Central to take your photo with the U.S. Open Trophy!

Iconic Holes: Pebble Beach provides no shortage of stunning views combined with amazing golf holes. While fans will want to see as much of the course as possible, be sure to check out the par-3 7th and par-5 18th holes.

The par-3 7th, the shortest hole on the course, is noted for one of golf’s most picturesque views with waves crashing against the rocks beyond the green. The par-5 18th provides similarly stunning views with 540 yards of shoreline to negotiate. Competitors will also need to thread their shots past two trees.

Iconic Moments: Some of golf’s historic moments have occurred on this rocky coastline. The par-3 17th has featured Jack Nicklaus’ near-ace in the final round (1972) and Tom Watson’s chip-in from the rough (1982).

Explore the Monterey Peninsula: The fun doesn’t need to stop when the round ends. Make sure to take a drive down one of the most scenic roads in the nation – 17-Mile Drive. Follow it up by shopping and dining in nearby Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Attend a Practice Round: Before

the championship begins on Thursday, competitors will prepare from Monday through Wednesday in a more relaxed setting. Practice rounds provide the best chance to interact with your favorite golfers.

For more information visit www.usopen.com