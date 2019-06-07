Adidas' 360 XT Parley shoes are made from plastic pulled from the ocean

The U.S. Open at Pebble Beach will be filled with breathtaking images of the Pacific Ocean and pounding surf alongside the iconic eighth and 18th holes. If there is a more beautiful place to play golf, we haven’t found it.

Sadly, however, man-made pollution washes up on nearby the beaches and endangers marine life. Many companies not only recycle waste materials, but Adidas is trying to take things to another level. The company is upcycling plastic waste that has been intercepted from beaches and coastal communities and using it to make the Tour 360 XT Parley golf shoes ($200).

Adidas teamed with Parley for Oceans, an organization that works to raise awareness of the fragility of the oceans and that collaborates with businesses to improve the environment, to collect plastic waste. That material was transformed it into a thread and used to make the upper of the Tour 360 XT Parley.

“Our company is extremely focused on sustainability, and we wanted to incorporate that mission into our sport,” said Masun Denison, Adidas’ global footwear director. “This is the first golf shoe we’ve ever made that incorporates upcycled materials, and this is just the beginning. In a sport that’s played outdoors and where sustainability is often under the microscope, we feel this is a massive step forward for the game.”

Like the standard Tour 360 XT, the Parley edition is waterproof and features eight replaceable spikes along with the new X-Traction sole design. It is designed to provide more stability throughout the swing and on wet grass.

It has a soft, sock-like opening and Adidas’ Boost cushioning material under the head and in the forefoot for comfort.

The Tour 360 XT Parley will be available in limited quantities at adidas.com starting June 10 and will also be sold at Pebble Beach during the U.S. Open. Select retailers will also get small quantities beginning June 12.