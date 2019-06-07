Fassi, Kupcho to play in Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on sponsor exemptions

Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi captured the hearts of golf fans with their talent and sportsmanship at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last spring. Now they’ll join forces as pros at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational later this summer, tournament officials announced. The pair turned professional last week at the U.S. Women’s Open and will compete together on sponsor exemptions July 15-20 at Midland (Mich.) Country Club.

Seventy-two teams will vie for a $2 million purse at the inaugural event. Players will compete in alternating rounds of foursomes and four-ball. There will be a cut to 35 teams and ties after 36 holes.

Kupcho, the 2018 NCAA champion at Wake Forest, made history as the first woman to hoist a trophy at Augusta National. Fassi won the NCAA Championship last month at home in Arkansas and was recently named the ANNIKA Award winner as college golf’s player of the year for a second consecutive season. She finished in a share of 12th at the Women’s Open in Charleston.

“I am honored to receive this opportunity from Dow to be a part of the 2019 Dow GLBI in the Great Lakes Bay region,” Kupcho said in a release. “I’m really looking forward to playing with Maria. We’ve competed against each other a lot over the years and it will be a fun challenge to see how we play as a team.”

Said Fassi: “I am thankful for the opportunity to team up with Jennifer for this exciting event. Jennifer and I are friends first and competitors second. The LPGA is made up of many diverse, empowered players and I am excited to be on the same course with all of them and inspire more women to get involved in the sport.”

Other prominent teams include Lexi Thompson-Cristie Kerr, Minjee Lee-Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson-Alena Sharp and Lydia Ko-In Gee Chun.