RBC Canadian Open Round 2 Live Blog: Updates from Hamilton

The RBC Canadian Open resumes Friday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Keegan Bradley holds a one-stroke lead at 7 under entering the second round. Roberto Castro, Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor and Erik van Rooyen are T-2 at 6 under.

Among the top-ranked players in the field, World No. 4 Rory McIlroy is T-25 at 3 under after shooting a 67 with five birdies and two bogeys in the first round. Dustin Johnson, World No. 2, shot a 71 with five birdies and six bogeys— five on Johnson’s first nine. He is T-105 at 1 over.

RBC CANADIAN OPEN: Tee times | TV info | Live Scores

Follow all the live action from Hamilton right here all day.

Friday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)