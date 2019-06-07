Snedeker makes history with second-round 60 at RBC Canadian Open

Brandt Snedeker had a pretty solid day as he approached his last hole at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. He held the lead by two strokes and was 9 under in Friday’s second round, but he wasn’t done yet.

With a birdie on the 9th hole — his eighth birdie of the day — Snedeker finished the second round at the RBC Canadian Open with a 60, becoming the first player since 1983 to record at least one round of 59, 60 and 61 on the PGA Tour.

“I think it’s my putting. When I get hot, I feel like the hole is a beach ball to me,” said Snedeker, who played alongide Justin Thomas (65 to get to 5 under) and Brooks Koepka (66, 4 under). “I’m not scared about going low. I realize these days don’t happen very often. So it almost gets me more excited if I feel like it’s going that way.”