Make the 2019 U.S. Open Your Augmented Reality

Curious how your favorite players stack up against each other during golf’s ultimate test? Ever wonder how past U.S. Open champions fared on golf’s most iconic holes? June 13-16 marks the sixth time the U.S. Open will be held at iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, and this year, history and innovation will come together to change how fans experience the game.

Whether on-site or watching from afar during the 2019 U.S. Open Championship, fans will have the chance to enhance their engagement through a new, digital reality experience that o ers an exclusive view of the action.

To elevate the U.S. Open fan experience, the USGA teamed up with Deloitte to build digital interactions and 3-D visualizations of current and historic shots around the course. The result? The U.S. Open Augmented Reality (AR) Experience created by Deloitte, a cutting-edge journey that encourages fans to use their live play, compare how their favorite players performed on a hole and re-live historic moments at one of golf’s most celebrated venues.

Fans are no longer just watching the U.S. Open – they are participating. The USGA and Deloitte recognize the passion and energy fans bring to the game, and are focused on creating “lean-in” opportunities on-site, at home and on the go.

“We are bridging the gap between the human experience and digital to heighten fan excitement, create conversation and community and allow more people to connect to the game they love,” said Allan Cook, Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting LLP. Using Digital RealityTM technologies, Cook and his team designed an innovative virtual reality (VR) experience for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, and this year they are leveraging augmented reality (AR).

Beginning in June, fans can download the “U.S. Open AR” app and scan the “AR Image” above; the image will also be located at fan areas and within tee time guides at Pebble Beach, or can be accessed at www.deloitte.com\us\golf. From there, this 3-D experience allows fans to engage with overhead visuals of holes 6, 7 and 18 at Pebble Beach. They can watch live shots from tee to green, select players and compare their performances, and re-live memorable shots hit by the five previous U.S. Open champions at Pebble Beach, including Tiger Woods in 2000.

By pushing the boundaries of digital technology and capabilities, the USGA and Deloitte are giving fans more innovative access and insight to one of golf’s marquee events on one of its most iconic venues.

To experience it all, search “U.S. Open AR” in the app store, then open the app and scan the AR image above to begin your digital reality experience.

For more information visit www.usopen.com