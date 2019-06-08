Arnold Palmer Cup: International team increases its lead over Team USA

Team International turned up the heat against Team USA on Saturday, increasing its lead to 20½-15½ after two days of match play at the Arnold Palmer Cup being held at the Alotian Golf Club in Roland, Arkansas.
In mixed foursomes, the Europeans made a statement by taking a 8½-3½ advantage.
The International team won the first seven matches before the USA’s Will Gordon and Dylan Kim got on the board with a 3 and 2 victory over Ana Belac and Luis Gagne. The USA’s team of Kaylee Benton and Alex Smalley also posted a victory, along with Jennifer Chang and Brandon Wu, who won their match 7 and 5.
In the afternoon foursomes, the USA’s Abbey Carlson and Emilia Migliaccio won the opening match of the session 3 and 1. But the Americans could only win two more matches as the International team took seven. Gordon and Wu won their match 4 and 2; Haylee Harford and Stephanie Lau won 2 and 1. Kim and Benton halved their match for Team USA as did Hailee Cooper and Malia Nam.
The International team seeks its first Arnold Palmer Cup trophy since 2016.
Afternoon Foursome results:
Carlson/Migliaccio, United States def. Kinhult/Laisne, International 3&1
Greville/Aoshima, International def. Augenstein/Kuest, United States 1UP
Jeon/Stormo, International def. Papp/Parmerter, United States 2UP
Schmid/Pichaikool, International def. Phillips/Smalley, United States 1UP
Harm/Ruffels, International def. Chang/Galdiano, United States 2&1
Wu/Gordon, United States def. Nyfjall/Scott, International 4&2
del Rey/Ramirez, International def. Cummins/Eckroat, United States 3&2
Harford/Lau, United States def. Go/McClymont, International 2&1
Nakajima/Kanaya, International def. Grimmer/Scott, United States 5&3
Kim/Benton, United States tied McCarthy/Belac, International
Yu/Gagne, International def. Hammer/Martin, United States 4&3
Garcia/Naveed, International tied Cooper/Nam, United States
Sunday Singles Pairings:
Match 1 – 8:30 a.m.
Agathe Laisne vs. Jennifer Chang
Match 2 – 8:30 a.m.
Alex del Rey vs. Austin Eckroat
Match 3 – 8:40 a.m.
Peng Pichaikool vs. Cole Hammer
Match 4 – 8:40 a.m.
Lorna McCloyd vs. Stephanie Lau
Match 5 – 8:50 a.m.
Sofia Garcia vs. Abbey Carlson
Match 6 – 8:50 a.m.
Sandy Scott vs. Will Grimmer
Match 7 – 9:00 a.m.
Chun An Yu vs. Will Gordon
Match 8 – 9:00 a.m.
Kaitlyn Papp vs. Lois Kaye Go
Match 9 – 9:10 a.m.
Karoline Stormo vs. Malia Nam
Match 10- 9:10 a.m.
Matthias Schmid vs. Peter Kuest
Match 11 – 9:20 a.m.
Takumi Kanaya vs. Alex Smalling
Match 12 – 9:20 a.m.
Hira Naveed vs. Ann Parmerter
Match 13 – 9:30 a.m.
Leonie Harm vs. Emilia Migliaccio
Match 14 – 9:30 a.m.
Ivan Ramirez vs. Brandon Wu
Match 15 – 9:40 a.m.
Aled Greville vs. Patrick Martin
Match 16 – 9:40 a.m.
Julie McCarthy vs. Hailee Cooper
Match 17 – 9:50 a.m.
Frida Kinhult vs. Dylan Kim
Match 18 – 9:50 a.m.
David Nyfjall vs. Alex Scott
Match 19 – 10:00 a.m.
Kengo Aoshima vs. Quade Cummins
Match 20 – 10:00 a.m.
Gabriela Ruffels vs. Haylee Harford
Match 21 – 10:10 a.m.
Jiwon Jeon vs. Kaylee Benton
Match 22 – 10:10 a.m.
Keita Nakajima vs. Chandler Phillips
Match 23 – 10:20 a.m.
Luis Gagne vs. John Augenstein
Match 24 – 10:20 a.m.
Ana Belac vs. Mariel Galdiano
