Arnold Palmer Cup: International team increases its lead over Team USA

Team International turned up the heat against Team USA on Saturday, increasing its lead to 20½-15½ after two days of match play at the Arnold Palmer Cup being held at the Alotian Golf Club in Roland, Arkansas.

In mixed foursomes, the Europeans made a statement by taking a 8½-3½ advantage.

The International team won the first seven matches before the USA’s Will Gordon and Dylan Kim got on the board with a 3 and 2 victory over Ana Belac and Luis Gagne. The USA’s team of Kaylee Benton and Alex Smalley also posted a victory, along with Jennifer Chang and Brandon Wu, who won their match 7 and 5.

In the afternoon foursomes, the USA’s Abbey Carlson and Emilia Migliaccio won the opening match of the session 3 and 1. But the Americans could only win two more matches as the International team took seven. Gordon and Wu won their match 4 and 2; Haylee Harford and Stephanie Lau won 2 and 1. Kim and Benton halved their match for Team USA as did Hailee Cooper and Malia Nam.

The International team seeks its first Arnold Palmer Cup trophy since 2016.

Afternoon Foursome results:

Carlson/Migliaccio, United States def. Kinhult/Laisne, International 3&1

Greville/Aoshima, International def. Augenstein/Kuest, United States 1UP

Jeon/Stormo, International def. Papp/Parmerter, United States 2UP

Schmid/Pichaikool, International def. Phillips/Smalley, United States 1UP

Harm/Ruffels, International def. Chang/Galdiano, United States 2&1

Wu/Gordon, United States def. Nyfjall/Scott, International 4&2

del Rey/Ramirez, International def. Cummins/Eckroat, United States 3&2

Harford/Lau, United States def. Go/McClymont, International 2&1

Nakajima/Kanaya, International def. Grimmer/Scott, United States 5&3

Kim/Benton, United States tied McCarthy/Belac, International

Yu/Gagne, International def. Hammer/Martin, United States 4&3

Garcia/Naveed, International tied Cooper/Nam, United States

Sunday Singles Pairings:

Match 1 – 8:30 a.m.

Agathe Laisne vs. Jennifer Chang

Match 2 – 8:30 a.m.

Alex del Rey vs. Austin Eckroat

Match 3 – 8:40 a.m.

Peng Pichaikool vs. Cole Hammer

Match 4 – 8:40 a.m.

Lorna McCloyd vs. Stephanie Lau

Match 5 – 8:50 a.m.

Sofia Garcia vs. Abbey Carlson

Match 6 – 8:50 a.m.

Sandy Scott vs. Will Grimmer

Match 7 – 9:00 a.m.

Chun An Yu vs. Will Gordon

Match 8 – 9:00 a.m.

Kaitlyn Papp vs. Lois Kaye Go

Match 9 – 9:10 a.m.

Karoline Stormo vs. Malia Nam

Match 10- 9:10 a.m.

Matthias Schmid vs. Peter Kuest

Match 11 – 9:20 a.m.

Takumi Kanaya vs. Alex Smalling

Match 12 – 9:20 a.m.

Hira Naveed vs. Ann Parmerter

Match 13 – 9:30 a.m.

Leonie Harm vs. Emilia Migliaccio

Match 14 – 9:30 a.m.

Ivan Ramirez vs. Brandon Wu

Match 15 – 9:40 a.m.

Aled Greville vs. Patrick Martin

Match 16 – 9:40 a.m.

Julie McCarthy vs. Hailee Cooper

Match 17 – 9:50 a.m.

Frida Kinhult vs. Dylan Kim

Match 18 – 9:50 a.m.

David Nyfjall vs. Alex Scott

Match 19 – 10:00 a.m.

Kengo Aoshima vs. Quade Cummins

Match 20 – 10:00 a.m.

Gabriela Ruffels vs. Haylee Harford

Match 21 – 10:10 a.m.

Jiwon Jeon vs. Kaylee Benton

Match 22 – 10:10 a.m.

Keita Nakajima vs. Chandler Phillips

Match 23 – 10:20 a.m.

Luis Gagne vs. John Augenstein

Match 24 – 10:20 a.m.

Ana Belac vs. Mariel Galdiano