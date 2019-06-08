Boo Weekley, after time off for health issues, in the mix at Web.com event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, South Carolina – As is customary almost every year at the Web.com BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by Synnex Corporation, weather has played a big factor in the tournament.

Rain delayed the second round of the tournament Friday, and golfers who didn’t finish were forced to play the rest of the second round Saturday morning.

One of those golfers was Boo Weekley, a 45-year-old PGA Tour veteran who has endured delays of his own.

In 2017, Weekley was sidelined after elbow surgery. After that surgery, he was also dealing with shoulder tendinitis, or so he thought.

A checkup of the shoulder revealed a cancerous mass that had to be surgically removed.

Weekley spent part of 2017 and all of 2018 recovering. This year, he’s trying to shake the rust of those health issues and his year-plus sabbatical from golf.

Despite those ailments, Weekley considers the time he spent away from golf as a mostly positive experience.

“I didn’t play any golf,” Weekley said. “I got to get up on the tractor and take care of my farm. I got to fish. I got to hunt. I got to do a lot of stuff I don’t normally get to do. We play year-round now, just about, and I got to do a lot in the past year and a half.”

Weekley has a 540-acre farm in Florida, and whenever he gets the chance, he’ll go there to clear his mind. His injuries were unfortunate — there’s no denying that — but he was also able to gain a lot of mental clarity by being away from golf for a longer-than-usual period of time.

Now back in the grind, Weekley is trying to re-adjust his mindset and get his swing back to normal.

“I’ve been a little slow to start this year,” he said. “When you take a year off from pounding golf balls every day, your body just isn’t used to it. My body still isn’t used to it, but luckily this week I’ve played pretty well. My hitting hasn’t been bad. I don’t have all my strength back, but I’m close.”

Weekley shot 6-under in round two at Cliffs Valley to bring his tournament total to 8-under. The third round, which was pushed back because of Friday’s delays, began Saturday afternoon, and its timely conclusion will be fully dependent on the weather.

Colin Murray, a PGA Tour tournament referee, said there are contingencies in place for more rain delays, including finishing the third round early Sunday morning.

Due to regulations, Murray said the final round won’t be played if officials don’t think it can be finished Sunday. If there is a concern about inclement weather, or if the third round carries over into a significant portion of Sunday, the final round won’t be played, he said.

Weekley’s strong second round puts him in contention for a top-10 finish. His 8-under after two rounds had him in a tie for 31st place. A 10-under would be tied for ninth place.

While he’s not back to his pre-injury form, Weekley thinks he can carry the momentum he has built at the Pro-Am into a strong second half of 2019. He’s also grateful every time he gets to step on the course.

“I’m starting to get my drive back,” Weekley said. “But my whole goal is to just stay positive out there and be happy. Sometimes you just have to step back, take a deep breath and tell yourself, ‘You know what? I’m a lucky person to be out on this course doing this.’ ”