RBC Canadian Open Round 3 Live Blog: Updates from Hamilton

The RBC Canadian Open resumes Saturday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar begin the third round with the lead at 12 under. Kuchar finished Friday with a 63 after making birdies on his last three holes to share the lead with Brown. Brown also shot a 63 in the second round with an eagle and five straight birdies on holes 2 through 6.

Brandt Snedeker and Canadian Nick Taylor are T-3 at 11 under while Webb Simpson is two shots back in solo fifth.

Among the most notable players to miss the cut Friday less than one week before the U.S. Open was Sergio Garcia who shot a 71 and 70 respectively to finish 1 over.

Updates

11:46 a.m.: Make that five birdies for Jonathan Byrd. Byrd recorded a birdie on the 14th hole to jump to T-13 at 7 under. He is 5 under on the round through 14 holes.

10:50 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd made his fourth birdie of the day on the 10th hole. He is T-16 at 6 under.

10:33 a.m.: A birdie on No. 4 puts Bubba Watson at even par on the round. He is T-58 at 2 under through four holes.

10:18 a.m.: With a birdie on No. 7, Jonathan Byrd is 3 under on the round and T-25 at 5 under. Byrd shot a 67 in Round 1 and a 71 on Friday.

9:45 a.m.: Bubba Watson bogeyed his first hole to drop 10 spots to T-65 at 1 under. On his fourth stroke on the par-4 hole, Watson missed his putt from just over three feet away to force a fifth stroke.

9:30 a.m.: Roger Sloan birdied No. 2 to rise 12 spots to T-43 at 3 under. Sloan is 1 under through two holes.

8:50 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd birdied his first hole of the day to jump 12 spots and T-43 at 3 under.

8:25 a.m.: Third-round play begins