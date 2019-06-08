Jason Day reportedly hiring Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams for U.S. Open

Jason Day has often said that he grew up striving for greatness on the golf course thanks in a large part to a Tiger Woods instructional book he obsessed over as a kid in Australia.

Now, according to a Golf Channel report, Day is taking another page from Woods’ book by working with his former long-time caddie Steve Williams.

The report states Day and Williams were working together Saturday during a practice round at Pebble Beach and will team up there for next week’s U.S. Open.

Williams was on Woods’ bag for 13 years and 13 of his 15 career major victories, culminating with the 2008 U.S. Open playoff victory at Torrey Pines. The New Zealander later worked with Adam Scott before he and Woods split in 2011.

Williams was often critical of Woods after their professional relationship ended, especially in the aftermath of victories with Scott. Williams did have positive words for Woods after he won the 2019 Masters with new caddie Joe LaCava on the bag.

Day has been using friend and fellow Australian Luke Reardon as his caddie since 2017 and it’s unclear whether or not Williams is joining him full-time or just for a one-week gig at Pebble Beach.

Day is looking for his second career major victory to go along with the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. The former World No. 1 picked up two wins last season at the Farmers Insurance Open and Wells Fargo Championship. Day finished top-10 in four consecutive U.S. Opens from 2013-2016 but missed the cut the past two years. He also missed the cut at last week’s Memorial Tournament and has not contended since a T-5 finish at the Masters in April.

Whether or not Day bucks the recent U.S. Open trend with Williams on the bag remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt this will be a big story in the days leading up at the site of Woods’ epic 2000 U.S. Open victory.