Champions: Scott McCarron leads by one in Japan after 67 in second round

Scott McCarron made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to take the outright lead at the Mastercard Japan Championship in Narita on Saturday.

McCarron, who won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April and the Insperity Invitational in May, shot a 5-under 67 in the second round to get to 8 under after 36 holes for a one-shot lead over Kirk Triplett. Triplett shot a 68 in the second round.

Cliff Kresge shot a 66 and was two shots back heading into Sunday’s final roumd.

McCarron, 53, has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories and leads the Schwab Cup standings. He also won three times on the PGA Tour after turning pro in 1992.