RBC Canadian Open final round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

We’ve got a loaded leaderboard entering Sunday’s final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are tied for the lead at 13 under and lead by one over a group including Brandt Snedeker, Shane Lowry and Canadian Adam Hadwin.

Here are the Round 3 tee times, pairings and TV info for the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.

Round 3 tee times

Tee time Players 8:25 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli 8:30 a.m. Jake Knapp, Kelly Kraft 8:40 a.m. Kevin Tway, Richard Jung 8:50 a.m. Bubba Watson, Tyler Duncan 9 a.m. Brian Gay, Alex Noren 9:10 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, D.J. Trahan 9:20 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Martin Laird 9:30 a.m. George McNeil, Cody Gribble 9:40 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III 9:50 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Josh Teater 10 a.m. Zach Johnson, Jim Knous 10:10 a.m. Adam Schenk, Joey Garber 10:20 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Talor Gooch 10:30 a.m. Rod Pampling, Sebastian Munoz 10:40 a.m. Colt Knost, Daniel Berger 10:50 a.m. Stephan Jaegar, Keegan Bradley 11 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Chris Thompson 11:10 a.m. Sungjae Im, Roger Sloan 11:20 a.m. Ben Crane, Sepp Straka 11:30 a.m. Brian Harman, Hank Lebioda 11:40 a.m. Robert Streb, Scott Langley 11:50 a.m. Wes Roach, Cameron Tringale 12 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa 12:10 p.m. Paul Barjon, Peter Uihlein 12:20 p.m. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Ben Silverman 12:30 p.m. Harris English, Jonas Blixt 12:40 p.m. Roberto Castro, Justin Thomas 12:50 p.m. Danny Lee, Dustin Johnson 1 p.m. Peter Malnati, Scott Brown 1:10 p.m. Jim Furyk, Danny Willett 1:20 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Nick Taylor 1:30 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, Erik van Rooyen 1:40 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Mackenzie Hughes 1:50 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker 2 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Shane Lowry 2:10 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)