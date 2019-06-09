Arnold Palmer Cup: Internationals control singles to beat Team USA

Team International stayed in control of Sunday’s singles matches to claim a 33½-26½ victory against Team USA to win the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Alex del Rey, who is from Spain and plays at Arizona State, was the first player to record a win for the Internationals in singles, 3 and 2 over Austin Eckroat at the Alotian Golf Club in Roland, Arkansas. The Internationals won the singles matches 13-11.

For the Americans, Malia Nam, who plays at USC, beat Karoline Stormo 5 and 4. Stormo is from Norway and plays at Kent State. Vanderbilt’s Patrick Martin dominated his match against Aled Greville, winning 6 and 5. Kaylee Benton, who plays for Arkansas, won 5 and 4 against Jiwon Jeon, who plays at Alabama.

The International team won its first Arnold Palmer Cup trophy since 2016. The Americans got off to an 8-4 lead after the first round of mixed fourball matches, but the Internationals took the lead in Saturday’s morning mixed foursomes, winning nine of 12 matches.