PGA Tour, LPGA, Euro: 2 up, 2 down and Rory McIlroy back in the win column

Each week we take a look at four players on each of the major tours in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which will be updated on Monday, June 10, 2019.

PGA Tour

2 up

Rory McIlroy

Like, way, way up. All he did was shoot 64-61 over the weekend to boat race the field and win the Canadian Open by seven shots. Not a bad way to go into the U.S. Open with Rory looking for his first major victory since 2014.

Brandt Snedeker

Just ripped off his third consecutive top-20 finish with a T-4 in Canada, including a stupid-low 10-under 60 in Round 2. Definitely worth considering going into the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, where Snedeker already has two career victories.

2 down

Sergio Garcia

Missed the cut in Canada for an uninspiring final U.S. Open tune-up. Making matters worse, he’s missed seven consecutive cuts in major tournaments on the heels of that 2017 Masters victory. At least he’s no longer in the best-career-without-a-major discussion, but it seems his final tally will stand at one.

Nick Taylor

The Canadian held a share of the 36-hole lead at his home Open before plummeting to T-27 after shooting 73-72 over the weekend. Pat Fletcher was the last Canadian to win this event back in 1954, a drought that will remain intact for another year at least.

LPGA

2 up

Lexi Thompson

A must-make putt on the last hole dropped for the top-ranked American and we all can’t help but wonder what that will do for her mentally down the road. Plenty of big titles still up for grabs this season. Big boost at Seaview.

Ally McDonald

Not the first time the former Mississippi State star has found herself in contention. Can the former Curtis Cupper build on this to make a run for her first Solheim Cup? Will see if a top-three finish at ShopRite leads to more consistency.

2 down

Annie Park

Last year’s ShopRite winner didn’t cash a check this time around. That’s three consecutive missed cuts for the former NCAA champ and her fifth in the last six starts. Ranks 117th in greens in regulation.

Laura Davies

It’s been a tough road on the LPGA this season for the World Golf Hall of Famer. The 55-year-old has teed it up in seven events and missed the cut each time. Her scoring average is 75.42.

European Tour

Two up

Danny Willett

Slowly, steadily the Englishman is grinding his way back to something near the form that won him the 2016 Masters. T-8 in the RBC Canadian Open came on the back of seven missed cuts in 12 starts, including five of six from the Arnold Palmer. Willett had four rounds in the 60s in the Canadian, proof that the work he’s putting in with Sean Foley is paying off.

Graeme McDowell

Most golf fans will be happy to see McDowell come through in the clutch with a top 10 RBC Canadian Open finish to qualify for the Open Championship in his home town Portrush. He did it with 2.181 strokes gained putting in the final round, including holing a 30-foot par putt on the final hole to stay in the top 10. You can bet fans and friends popped a few pints of Guinness back in Portrush in celebration.

Two down

Matteo Manassero

It’s strange to see the Italian so far down the rankings. He’s currently 266th on the Euro money list with just $7,800 earned after making just one cut in 12 starts. No surprise there since he’s averaged 73.75 strokes per round this season. This is a four-time winner we’re talking about, including the 2013 BMW PGA Championship.

Andy Sullivan

It wasn’t too long ago that Sullivan seemed certain to be leading the vanguard of promising young Englishmen. He won three times in 2015 and made the 2016 European Ryder Cup team. He hasn’t won since. Sully appeared to be on the way back last season when he had seven top 10s and placed 29th on the Euro money list, but he’s languishing in 99th place this season and struggling to find any form whatsoever.