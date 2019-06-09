Scott McCarron wins third Champions event of the year in Japan

With three birdies on the back nine — six on the round — Scott McCarron finished Sunday at Narita Golf Club with a final-round 67 to win the Mastercard Japan Championship at 13 under.

McCarron finished three strokes ahead of Billy Andrade and Kirk Triplett, who tied for second place at 10 under.

The win marks McCarron’s third on the PGA Tour Champions this season after winning the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April and the Insperity Invitational in May. The 53-year-old McCarron also placed second in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on May 26 and T-2 at the Cologuard Classic in March.

After Sunday’s win, McCarron has 11 career PGA Tour Champions victories— five in the past year — and sits in first place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. McCarron also made the cut in all 13 of the events in which he’s participated this season and placed among the top 10 in eight tournaments.