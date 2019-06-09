As Canada eyes an NBA title, Rory McIlroy dons Raptors jersey at RBC Canadian Open

You think Canada is ready for its first NBA Championship?

Yeah, yeah, yeah. It’s not over till it’s over. We get that. But you have to admire the national pride Canada is throwing behind this postseason run by the Toronto Raptors, who will take a 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors in Monday’s Game 5 in Toronto in the NBA Finals.

Heck, Canada even got a guy from Northern Ireland to throw his support behind the Raptors, as Rory McIlory celebrated his victory on Sunday in the RBC Canadian Open by donning a No. 7 Kyle Lowry jersey while accepting the trophy.

On Saturday, an impromptu ‘Let’s go Raptors’ chant broke out in the gallery.

The RBC Canadian Open was at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, about 45 miles from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, just a leisurely drive up and around the northwestern side of Lake Ontario.

McIlroy’s win, however, did extend Canada’s winless streak in its own national championship another year.

No Canadian has won the event since Pat Fletcher in 1954.