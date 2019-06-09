Rhein Gibson wins first Web.com Tour event at shortened BMW Charity Pro-Am

After a weather delay shortened the tournament to 54 holes, Rhein Gibson made six birdies and an eagle in Sunday’s final round to win the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Gibson finished 21-under 193 after three rounds, three strokes ahead of Michael Miller, to win his first event on the Web.com Tour. Gibson shot 66, 64, 63 with Sunday’s score tied with Scott Gutschewski for the third round’s lowest.

Behind Miller in second place at 18 under sat a three-way tie for third place between Brian Campbell, Jonathan Randolph and Kristoffer Ventura at 16 under.

The win was Gibson’s third top-10 finish of the season on the Web.com Tour. The 33-year-old previously finished T-8 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship on Feb. 3 and T-5 at the Panama Championship on Feb. 10.