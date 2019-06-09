Graeme McDowell, a Portrush native, locks in spot in British Open

Graeme McDowell holed a 29-foot putt for par on the last hole of the RBC Canadian Open to earn a spot in next month’s British Open held in his hometown of Portrush, Northern Ireland.

McDowell finished with a 2-under 68 Sunday to tie for eighth at 10 under with Danny Willett and Henrik Stenson. McDowell needed to get in the top 10 in Ontario for one of three Open qualfiying spots that were up for grabs among players who aren’t already exempt.

Rory McIlroy closed with a 61 to win the RBC by seven shots at 22 under heading into next week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

This year’s British Open will return to Northern Ireland for the first time since it hosted the tournament in 1951.

McDowell, 39, won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in late March, his fourth PGA Tour victory and first since 2016.

Also clinching a spot in the field for Portrush was Adam Hadwin, who finished sixth Sunday.