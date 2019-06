How much each golfer earned in the RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy took home the big check thanks to a dominant 9-under 61 in the final round to win the RBC Canadian Open by seven shots at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

McIlroy posted a tournament-record 22-under 258 for the week.

SCORES: RBC Canadian Open

Here are the final results and player-by-player payouts for each golfer who made the 36-hole cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open Results, Payouts