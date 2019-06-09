How much each player earned in the 2000 U.S. Open, won by Tiger Woods

Here are the results of the players who made the cut at the 2000 U.S. Open and their prize money. The tournament took place at Pebble Beach Golf Links from June 15-18, 2000.

Tiger Woods won by a major-tournament record 15 shots.

He earned $800,000 for his victory, which made him the all-time leading money winner on the PGA Tour.

2000 U.S. Open Prize Money, Player Results