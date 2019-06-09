Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much each player earned in the 2000 U.S. Open, won by Tiger Woods

How much each player earned in the 2000 U.S. Open, won by Tiger Woods

How much each player earned in the 2000 U.S. Open, won by Tiger Woods

By June 9, 2019 3:00 pm

Here are the results of the players who made the cut at the 2000 U.S. Open and their prize money. The tournament took place at Pebble Beach Golf Links from June 15-18, 2000.

Tiger Woods won by a major-tournament record 15 shots.

He earned $800,000 for his victory, which made him the all-time leading money winner on the PGA Tour.

2000 U.S. Open Prize Money, Player Results

PLAYER POS R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY
Tiger Woods 1 65 69 71 67 272 $800,000.00
Ernie Els T2 74 73 68 72 287 $390,150.00
Miguel Jimenez T2 66 74 76 71 287 $390,150.00
John Huston 4 67 75 76 70 288 $212,779.00
Padraig Harrington T5 73 71 72 73 289 $162,526.00
Lee Westwood T5 71 71 76 71 289 $162,526.00
Nick Faldo 7 69 74 76 71 290 $137,203.00
Stewart Cink T8 77 72 72 70 291 $112,766.00
David Duval T8 75 71 74 71 291 $112,766.00
Loren Roberts T8 68 78 73 72 291 $112,766.00
Vijay Singh T8 70 73 80 68 291 $112,766.00
Paul Azinger T12 71 73 79 69 292 $86,223.00
Michael Campbell T12 71 77 71 73 292 $86,223.00
Retief Goosen T12 77 72 72 71 292 $86,223.00
Jose Maria Olazabal T12 70 71 76 75 292 $86,223.00
Fred Couples T16 70 75 75 73 293 $65,214.00
Scott Hoch T16 73 76 75 69 293 $65,214.00
Justin Leonard T16 73 73 75 72 293 $65,214.00
Phil Mickelson T16 71 73 73 76 293 $65,214.00
David Toms T16 73 76 72 72 293 $65,214.00
Mike Weir T16 76 72 76 69 293 $65,214.00
Notah Begay III 22 74 75 72 73 294 $53,105.00
Mike Brisky T23 71 73 79 72 295 $45,537.00
Tom Lehman T23 71 73 78 73 295 $45,537.00
Bob May T23 72 76 75 72 295 $45,537.00
Hal Sutton T23 69 73 83 70 295 $45,537.00
Hale Irwin T27 68 78 81 69 296 $34,066.00
Steve Jones T27 75 73 75 73 296 $34,066.00
Nick Price T27 77 70 78 71 296 $34,066.00
Steve Stricker T27 75 74 75 72 296 $34,066.00
Tom Watson T27 71 74 78 73 296 $34,066.00
Tom Kite T32 72 77 77 71 297 $28,247.00
Rocco Mediate T32 69 76 75 77 297 $28,247.00
Chris Perry T32 75 72 78 72 297 $28,247.00
Lee Porter T32 74 70 83 70 297 $28,247.00
Richard Zokol T32 74 74 80 69 297 $28,247.00
Woody Austin T37 77 70 78 73 298 $22,056.00
Angel Cabrera T37 69 76 79 74 298 $22,056.00
Bobby Clampett T37 68 77 76 77 298 $22,056.00
Lee Janzen T37 71 73 79 75 298 $22,056.00
Jerry Kelly T37 73 73 81 71 298 $22,056.00
Larry Mize T37 73 72 76 77 298 $22,056.00
Craig Parry T37 73 74 76 75 298 $22,056.00
Ted Tryba T37 71 73 79 75 298 $22,056.00
Charles Warren T37 75 74 75 74 298 $22,056.00
Thomas Bjorn T46 70 70 82 77 299 $15,891.00
Sergio Garcia T46 75 71 81 72 299 $15,891.00
Rick Hartmann T46 73 75 75 76 299 $15,891.00
Colin Montgomerie T46 73 74 79 73 299 $15,891.00
Scott Verplank T46 72 74 78 75 299 $15,891.00
Mark O’Meara T51 74 74 78 74 300 $13,578.00
Warren Schutte T51 74 75 74 77 300 $13,578.00
Darren Clarke T53 71 75 83 72 301 $12,747.00
Keith Clearwater T53 74 74 80 73 301 $12,747.00
Jeff Coston T53 70 77 80 74 301 $12,747.00
Kirk Triplett 56 70 71 84 77 302 $12,153.00
Dave Eichelberger T57 78 69 77 79 303 $11,760.00
Jimmy Green T57 74 75 77 77 303 $11,760.00
Jeffrey Wilson (A) 59 74 72 82 76 304
Jim Furyk 60 72 74 84 75 305 $11,425.00
Brandel Chamblee T61 70 77 82 77 306 $11,144.00
Carlos Franco T61 74 75 75 82 306 $11,144.00
Robert Damron 63 72 73 84 84 313 $10,862.00

