How much each player earned in the 2000 U.S. Open, won by Tiger Woods

Here are the results of the players who made the cut at the 2000 U.S. Open and their prize money. The tournament took place at Pebble Beach Golf Links from June 15-18, 2000.
Tiger Woods won by a major-tournament record 15 shots.
He earned $800,000 for his victory, which made him the all-time leading money winner on the PGA Tour.
2000 U.S. Open Prize Money, Player Results
|PLAYER
|POS
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOTAL
|PRIZE MONEY
|Tiger Woods
|1
|65
|69
|71
|67
|272
|$800,000.00
|Ernie Els
|T2
|74
|73
|68
|72
|287
|$390,150.00
|Miguel Jimenez
|T2
|66
|74
|76
|71
|287
|$390,150.00
|John Huston
|4
|67
|75
|76
|70
|288
|$212,779.00
|Padraig Harrington
|T5
|73
|71
|72
|73
|289
|$162,526.00
|Lee Westwood
|T5
|71
|71
|76
|71
|289
|$162,526.00
|Nick Faldo
|7
|69
|74
|76
|71
|290
|$137,203.00
|Stewart Cink
|T8
|77
|72
|72
|70
|291
|$112,766.00
|David Duval
|T8
|75
|71
|74
|71
|291
|$112,766.00
|Loren Roberts
|T8
|68
|78
|73
|72
|291
|$112,766.00
|Vijay Singh
|T8
|70
|73
|80
|68
|291
|$112,766.00
|Paul Azinger
|T12
|71
|73
|79
|69
|292
|$86,223.00
|Michael Campbell
|T12
|71
|77
|71
|73
|292
|$86,223.00
|Retief Goosen
|T12
|77
|72
|72
|71
|292
|$86,223.00
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|T12
|70
|71
|76
|75
|292
|$86,223.00
|Fred Couples
|T16
|70
|75
|75
|73
|293
|$65,214.00
|Scott Hoch
|T16
|73
|76
|75
|69
|293
|$65,214.00
|Justin Leonard
|T16
|73
|73
|75
|72
|293
|$65,214.00
|Phil Mickelson
|T16
|71
|73
|73
|76
|293
|$65,214.00
|David Toms
|T16
|73
|76
|72
|72
|293
|$65,214.00
|Mike Weir
|T16
|76
|72
|76
|69
|293
|$65,214.00
|Notah Begay III
|22
|74
|75
|72
|73
|294
|$53,105.00
|Mike Brisky
|T23
|71
|73
|79
|72
|295
|$45,537.00
|Tom Lehman
|T23
|71
|73
|78
|73
|295
|$45,537.00
|Bob May
|T23
|72
|76
|75
|72
|295
|$45,537.00
|Hal Sutton
|T23
|69
|73
|83
|70
|295
|$45,537.00
|Hale Irwin
|T27
|68
|78
|81
|69
|296
|$34,066.00
|Steve Jones
|T27
|75
|73
|75
|73
|296
|$34,066.00
|Nick Price
|T27
|77
|70
|78
|71
|296
|$34,066.00
|Steve Stricker
|T27
|75
|74
|75
|72
|296
|$34,066.00
|Tom Watson
|T27
|71
|74
|78
|73
|296
|$34,066.00
|Tom Kite
|T32
|72
|77
|77
|71
|297
|$28,247.00
|Rocco Mediate
|T32
|69
|76
|75
|77
|297
|$28,247.00
|Chris Perry
|T32
|75
|72
|78
|72
|297
|$28,247.00
|Lee Porter
|T32
|74
|70
|83
|70
|297
|$28,247.00
|Richard Zokol
|T32
|74
|74
|80
|69
|297
|$28,247.00
|Woody Austin
|T37
|77
|70
|78
|73
|298
|$22,056.00
|Angel Cabrera
|T37
|69
|76
|79
|74
|298
|$22,056.00
|Bobby Clampett
|T37
|68
|77
|76
|77
|298
|$22,056.00
|Lee Janzen
|T37
|71
|73
|79
|75
|298
|$22,056.00
|Jerry Kelly
|T37
|73
|73
|81
|71
|298
|$22,056.00
|Larry Mize
|T37
|73
|72
|76
|77
|298
|$22,056.00
|Craig Parry
|T37
|73
|74
|76
|75
|298
|$22,056.00
|Ted Tryba
|T37
|71
|73
|79
|75
|298
|$22,056.00
|Charles Warren
|T37
|75
|74
|75
|74
|298
|$22,056.00
|Thomas Bjorn
|T46
|70
|70
|82
|77
|299
|$15,891.00
|Sergio Garcia
|T46
|75
|71
|81
|72
|299
|$15,891.00
|Rick Hartmann
|T46
|73
|75
|75
|76
|299
|$15,891.00
|Colin Montgomerie
|T46
|73
|74
|79
|73
|299
|$15,891.00
|Scott Verplank
|T46
|72
|74
|78
|75
|299
|$15,891.00
|Mark O’Meara
|T51
|74
|74
|78
|74
|300
|$13,578.00
|Warren Schutte
|T51
|74
|75
|74
|77
|300
|$13,578.00
|Darren Clarke
|T53
|71
|75
|83
|72
|301
|$12,747.00
|Keith Clearwater
|T53
|74
|74
|80
|73
|301
|$12,747.00
|Jeff Coston
|T53
|70
|77
|80
|74
|301
|$12,747.00
|Kirk Triplett
|56
|70
|71
|84
|77
|302
|$12,153.00
|Dave Eichelberger
|T57
|78
|69
|77
|79
|303
|$11,760.00
|Jimmy Green
|T57
|74
|75
|77
|77
|303
|$11,760.00
|Jeffrey Wilson (A)
|59
|74
|72
|82
|76
|304
|Jim Furyk
|60
|72
|74
|84
|75
|305
|$11,425.00
|Brandel Chamblee
|T61
|70
|77
|82
|77
|306
|$11,144.00
|Carlos Franco
|T61
|74
|75
|75
|82
|306
|$11,144.00
|Robert Damron
|63
|72
|73
|84
|84
|313
|$10,862.00
