Lexi Thompson drains eagle putt on 18th hole to win ShopRite LPGA Classic

Lexi Thompson drained a 15-foot eagle putt on the last hole of the ShopRite LPGA Classic to claim her 11th career LPGA title.

The powerful American slashed a wedge out of the rough on her second shot and watched it bound onto the green. It was the first eagle of the day on the par-5 18th, and a meaningful putt Thompson won’t soon forget.

Her mile-wide smile said it all.

Thompson’s closing 4-under 67 held off Jeongeun Lee6, last week’s U.S. Women’s Open winner, to collect her first title of the season.

“Just trusted it I guess,” said Thompson of the wedge she hit from 200 yards out from a jumper lie down the last. She planned it perfectly.

Last week Thompson, who recently switched to the claw putting grip, finished in a share of second at the Country Club of Charleston, two shots behind the South Korean rookie known as “6.” Thompson closed with a disappointing 73 in Charleston.

The roles flipped in New Jersey, where Thompson made her professional debut at the ShopRite nine years ago. This time Thompson finished at 12-under 201 for the tournament, one ahead of Lee6.

Thompson’s victory at Seaview’s Bay Course makes it seven consecutive seasons that the 24-year-old has notched an LPGA victory. Her 11th title moves her one ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn and Paula Creamer in career victories.

American Ally McDonald finished alone in third, making noise as the 2019 Solheim Cup moves inside 100 days. Mariah Stackhouse finished in a career-best T-5.