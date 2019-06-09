RBC Canadian Open Final Round 3 Live Blog: Updates from Hamilton

The RBC Canadian Open resumes Sunday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Rory McIlroy enters the final round tied for the lead with Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar at 13 under. McIlory shot a 64 Saturday with six birdies to tie for the top spot.

Shane Lowry, Adam Hadwin and Brandt Snedeker are T-2 one stroke behind the leaders at 12 under.

Follow updates below:

RBC CANADIAN OPEN: Tee times | TV info | Live Scores

Updates

1:40 p.m.: An eagle on 10 shoots Sungjae Im up to T-8 at 9 under. Im, now four strokes behind the leaders, is 4 under on the round with another eagle, three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine.

1:20 p.m.: Brooks Koepka ended the final round with a double bogey to finish with a 70. He ends the tournament T-50 at 2 under.

12:37 p.m.: Hank Lebioda rose 16 spots early Sunday to T-9 after going 3 under through four holes. He recorded a birdie on No. 3 and an eagle on No. 4.