Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

RBC Canadian Open Final Round 3 Live Blog: Updates from Hamilton

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

RBC Canadian Open Final Round 3 Live Blog: Updates from Hamilton

PGA Tour

RBC Canadian Open Final Round 3 Live Blog: Updates from Hamilton

By June 9, 2019 11:57 am

By: |

The RBC Canadian Open resumes Sunday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Rory McIlroy enters the final round tied for the lead with Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar at 13 under. McIlory shot a 64 Saturday with six birdies to tie for the top spot.

Shane Lowry, Adam Hadwin and Brandt Snedeker are T-2 one stroke behind the leaders at 12 under.

Follow updates below:

RBC CANADIAN OPEN: Tee times | TV infoLive Scores

Updates

1:40 p.m.: An eagle on 10 shoots Sungjae Im up to T-8 at 9 under. Im, now four strokes behind the leaders, is 4 under on the round with another eagle, three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine.

1:20 p.m.: Brooks Koepka ended the final round with a double bogey to finish with a 70. He ends the tournament T-50 at 2 under.

12:37 p.m.: Hank Lebioda rose 16 spots early Sunday to T-9 after going 3 under through four holes. He recorded a birdie on No. 3 and an eagle on No. 4.

Follow all the live action from Hamilton right here all day.

Viewing Information

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

, , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home