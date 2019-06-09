Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy's equipment at the RBC Canadian Open

June 9, 2019

A complete list of the equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the 2019 RBC Canadian Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft, M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4), P730 (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

FOOTWEAR: Nike Air Zoom Victory

 

