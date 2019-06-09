Tiger Woods arrives at Pebble Beach for Sunday prep work before U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – On a beautiful Sunday afternoon, Tiger Woods arrived at Pebble Beach Golf Links for a relaxed practice round before the 119th edition of the U.S. Open.

Accompanied by his caddie Joe LaCava and friend Rob McNamara, Woods played alone and took his time hitting a variety of shots, driver off the tee, shots into the green, putts and chips.

Woods last played the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2012, finishing in a tie for 15th. Sunday he got reacquainted with the green complexes that to his eyes were smaller than ever. And Pebble has never been set up longer than it is now with the addition of some new tees.

He got to the course around lunch time and hit balls on the range for about 30 minutes before heading to the first tee. He said the course was very soft but expects it will firm up this week.

Woods is coming off the Memorial, where he finished with a 67 Sunday to tie for ninth but he said then he wished he had scored a little better throughout the week. He said then in Ohio that each day he felt his game got a little “crisper” and he drove the ball great.

This week he returns to Pebble, the site of his record 15-shot victory in the 2000 U.S. Open than many believe was the greatest golf ever played. In that monumental win, Woods became the first to win a U.S. Open with a score that was double digits under par (-12).

⁦@TigerWoods⁩ tattooed this drive on 10 at #pebblebeach. Course is soft. Rough nasty and troublesome. pic.twitter.com/95skDnSMqY — Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) June 9, 2019

It’s been nearly two months since Woods won the Masters, the 15th major championship of his career. He’s tailored his schedule to focus on the majors and while he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, his history at Pebble makes him a favorite to contend for a fourth U.S. Open trophy.

He’ll tee off with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose in Thursday’s first round at 5:09 p.m. ET.