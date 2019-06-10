2018 Ryder Cup pumped $266 million into French economy, report says

Last year’s Ryder Cup pumped approximately $266 million into the French economy, an increase of $135 million from the 2014 match held in Scotland.

The figure is included in a report commissioned by Ryder Cup Europe and the French Golf Federation. Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre compiled the data to measure the match’s economic impact in France in comparison to the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

The $266 million total includes spending by 270,000 fans from 90 countries who attended the match, organizational spending on course and infrastructure work, and the creation of 100 municipal golf facilities as a result of France’s Ryder Cup bid.

European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings said: “The figures highlighted in this economic activity report demonstrate the major benefits hosting a Ryder Cup brings to a country through spectator and visitor spending, in addition to the golfing legacy, which in France included the creation of 100 short courses.

“The significant increase from the 2014 economic activity in Scotland also underlines the continued growth of The Ryder Cup’s global appeal as one of the world’s biggest sporting events.”

Pascal Grizot, France Ryder Cup 2018 Committee President, called the match at Le Golf National “one of the best golfing experiences ever.”

He added that it “dramatically improved the audience of golf in France and served the development of the game.” Grizot said a report from French authorities will be released soon with comparable numbers

In other findings, the report identified that French residents made up 49% of fans who turned up to watch.

Social media activity grew exponentially, with 22 billion global impressions during the week.

The report predicts golf will grow in France as a result. It states: “The legacy of Ryder Cup 2018 is likely to become more apparent over the next decade with a multitude of new municipal courses inspired by the event continuing to grow the golf market in France; whilst Le Golf National will host the Olympic Golf tournament during the 2024 Paris Games and continue to enthuse French people.”