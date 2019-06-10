A history of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

The U.S. Open will be staged at Pebble Beach Golf Links for a sixth time in 2019.

The 119th U.S. Open will be the 13th time the United States Golf Association has held a championship there but it’s the U.S. Opens that steal the spotlight.

Here’s a look at the five previous U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach.

2010

Winner: Graeme McDowell

Runner up: Gregory Havret

Noteworthy: McDowell’s win was the first for a European golfer in the U.S. Open in 40 years. He was also the first from Northern Ireland to win a USGA event. Third-round leader Dustin Johnson shot a final-round 82. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson finished T-4, three shots back.