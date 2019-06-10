Golf Scoreboard: June 3-9

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
RBC Canadian Open
Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Ancaster, Ontario, June 6-9
Winner: Rory McIlroy | Full results | Money
• • •
LPGA
Shoprite LPGA Classic
Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ, June 7-9
Winner: Lexi Thompson | Full results
• • •
European Tour
GolfSixes Cascais
Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal, June 6-9
Winner: Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwatmai) | Full results
• • •
Web.com Tour
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corp.
Thornblade Club, Greer, South Carolina, June 6-9
Winner: Rhein Gibson | Full results
• • •
PGA Tour Champions
Japan Airlines Championship
Narita Golf Club, Chiba, Japan, June 7-9
Winner: Scott McCarron| Full results
• • •
