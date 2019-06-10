Golf Scoreboard: June 3-9

Digital Edition
By June 10, 2019 12:12 am

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

RBC Canadian Open

Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Ancaster, Ontario, June 6-9

Winner: Rory McIlroy | Full results | Money

• • •

LPGA

Shoprite LPGA Classic

Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ, June 7-9

Winner: Lexi Thompson | Full results

• • •

European Tour

GolfSixes Cascais

Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal, June 6-9

Winner: Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwatmai) | Full results

• • •

Web.com Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corp.

Thornblade Club, Greer, South Carolina, June 6-9

Winner: Rhein Gibson | Full results

• • •

PGA Tour Champions

Japan Airlines Championship

Narita Golf Club, Chiba, Japan, June 7-9

Winner: Scott McCarron| Full results

• • •
Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

