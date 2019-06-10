Golfweek coaches of the year: Duke's Dan Brooks and Stanford's Conrad Ray

Following championship seasons, Conrad Ray of Stanford and Duke’s Dan Brooks have been named Golfweek Coaches of the Year.

After a slow fall season that saw Stanford place eighth twice and ninth once in three starts, the Cardinal ended the season with five consecutive wins. Stanford got the ball rolling with a victory at its own The Goodwin, followed by victories at the Western Intercollegiate, Pac-12 Conference Championship and NCAA Stanford Regional. To top it off, the Cardinal won the NCAA Championship at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.

Stanford became just the third team to win a conference title, NCAA regional and NCAA Championship in the same season. Clemson in 2003 and Oklahoma State in 2018 were the other two. NCAA regional play started in 1989.

For Ray it is the second time he has been given the award.

With a young team – one freshman, two sophomores, one junior and a senior – Duke finished outside the top five just once while playing the nation’s second-toughest schedule.

Brooks has coached a team to an NCAA championship seven times. He has been named Golfweek’s Coach of the Year four times.

Golfweek Coach of the Year

MEN

2018 — Alan Bratton, Oklahoma State

2017 — Casey Martin, Oregon

2016 — John Fields, Texas

2015 — Chuck Winstead, LSU

2014 — Alan Murray, UAB

2013 — Steve Desimone, California

2012 — John Fields, Texas

2011 — Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State

2010 — Josh Gregory, Augusta State

2009 — Matt Thurmond, Washington

2008 — Chris Zambri, USC

2007 — Conrad Ray, Stanford

2006 — Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State

2005 — Rod Myers, Duke

2004 — Steve Desimone, California

2003 — Larry Penley, Clemson

2002 — Bruce Heppler, Georgia Tech

2001 — Buddy Alexander, Florida

2000 — Mike Holder, Oklahoma State

1999 — Chris Haack, Georgia

WOMEN

2018 — Andrea Gaston, USC

2017 — Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State

2016 — Mary Lou Mulfur, Washington

2015 — Mary Lou Mulfur, Washington

2014 — Therese Hession, Ohio State

2013 — Andrea Gaston, USC

2012 — Mic Potter, Alabama

2011 — Carrie Forsyth, UCLA

2010 — Devon Brouse, Purdue

2009 — Melissa Luellen, Arizona State

2008 — Andrea Gaston, USC

2007 — Dan Brooks, Duke

2006 — Devon Brouse, Purdue

2005 — Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine

2004 — Martha Freitag, Vanderbilt

2003 — Nancy McDaniel, California

2002 — Dan Brooks, Duke

2001 — Mike Morrow, Kent State

2000 — Todd McCorkle, Arizona

1999 — Dan Brooks, Duke