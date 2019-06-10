Golfweek coaches of the year: Duke's Dan Brooks and Stanford's Conrad Ray

Following championship seasons, Conrad Ray of Stanford and Duke’s Dan Brooks have been named Golfweek Coaches of the Year.
After a slow fall season that saw Stanford place eighth twice and ninth once in three starts, the Cardinal ended the season with five consecutive wins. Stanford got the ball rolling with a victory at its own The Goodwin, followed by victories at the Western Intercollegiate, Pac-12 Conference Championship and NCAA Stanford Regional. To top it off, the Cardinal won the NCAA Championship at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.
Stanford became just the third team to win a conference title, NCAA regional and NCAA Championship in the same season. Clemson in 2003 and Oklahoma State in 2018 were the other two. NCAA regional play started in 1989.
For Ray it is the second time he has been given the award.
With a young team – one freshman, two sophomores, one junior and a senior – Duke finished outside the top five just once while playing the nation’s second-toughest schedule.
Brooks has coached a team to an NCAA championship seven times. He has been named Golfweek’s Coach of the Year four times.
Golfweek Coach of the Year
MEN
2018 — Alan Bratton, Oklahoma State
2017 — Casey Martin, Oregon
2016 — John Fields, Texas
2015 — Chuck Winstead, LSU
2014 — Alan Murray, UAB
2013 — Steve Desimone, California
2012 — John Fields, Texas
2011 — Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State
2010 — Josh Gregory, Augusta State
2009 — Matt Thurmond, Washington
2008 — Chris Zambri, USC
2007 — Conrad Ray, Stanford
2006 — Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State
2005 — Rod Myers, Duke
2004 — Steve Desimone, California
2003 — Larry Penley, Clemson
2002 — Bruce Heppler, Georgia Tech
2001 — Buddy Alexander, Florida
2000 — Mike Holder, Oklahoma State
1999 — Chris Haack, Georgia
WOMEN
2018 — Andrea Gaston, USC
2017 — Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State
2016 — Mary Lou Mulfur, Washington
2015 — Mary Lou Mulfur, Washington
2014 — Therese Hession, Ohio State
2013 — Andrea Gaston, USC
2012 — Mic Potter, Alabama
2011 — Carrie Forsyth, UCLA
2010 — Devon Brouse, Purdue
2009 — Melissa Luellen, Arizona State
2008 — Andrea Gaston, USC
2007 — Dan Brooks, Duke
2006 — Devon Brouse, Purdue
2005 — Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine
2004 — Martha Freitag, Vanderbilt
2003 — Nancy McDaniel, California
2002 — Dan Brooks, Duke
2001 — Mike Morrow, Kent State
2000 — Todd McCorkle, Arizona
1999 — Dan Brooks, Duke
