June 9, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
Fox taking Tracer, drones to new places in 2019 U.S. Open
> RBC CANADIAN OPEN
Rory McIlroy shoots 61 in final round for dominant victory (Kilbridge)
Winner’s Bag: Winner’s equipment at the RBC Canadian Open (Dusek)
Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for RBC Canadian Open (Kilbridge)
PGA Tour Schedule & Results: Through the RBC Canadian Open (Golfweek)
PGA Tour Trophies: 2018-19 Season (Speros)
Aces High: All 28 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour this season (Kelly)
Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: Full of surprises (Speros)
> U.S. OPEN
The greatest golf ever played: Tiger Woods and the 2000 U.S. Open (DiMeglio)
A look back at the 2000 U.S. Open results, prize money (Speros)
Shackelford: 1929 U.S. Amateur had enormous influence on golf, Pebble Beach’s esteemed place in game
> LPGA
Lexi Thompson drains eagle putt on 18 to win ShopRite LPGA Classic (Nichols)
2019 Schedule & Results: Through U.S. Women’s Open (Golfweek)
> Web.com TOUR
Rhein Gibson wins first Web.com Tour event at shortened BMW Charity Pro-Am (Culpepper)
> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Scott McCarron wins third Champions event of the year in Japan
(Culpepper)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Thailand defeats England to win GolfSixes (Tait)
> POWER RANKINGS: 2 UP & 2 DOWN
PGA Tour, LPGA, Euro: Who’s up, who’s down and Rory McIlroy back in the win column (Kilbridge, Nichols, Tait)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Opinon: There’s a place for fun, innovation in this game as Keith Pelley has shown on Euro Tour (Tait)
> GOLF LIFE
Clifftop thriller Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch set for Oregon in 2020 (Lusk)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THE 19TH HOLE
Graeme McDowell – Last of a dying breed headed back to Pebble (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
