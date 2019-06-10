Digital Edition
June 9, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE

pebble beach

Fox taking Tracer, drones to new places in 2019 U.S. Open

> RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Rory McIlroy shoots 61 in final round for dominant victory (Kilbridge)

Winner’s Bag: Winner’s equipment at the RBC Canadian Open (Dusek)

Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for RBC Canadian Open (Kilbridge)

PGA Tour Schedule & Results: Through the RBC Canadian Open (Golfweek)

PGA Tour Trophies: 2018-19 Season (Speros)

Aces High: All 28 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour this season (Kelly)

Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: Full of surprises (Speros)

> U.S. OPEN

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest golf ever played: Tiger Woods and the 2000 U.S. Open (DiMeglio)

A look back at the 2000 U.S. Open results, prize money (Speros)

Shackelford: 1929 U.S. Amateur had enormous influence on golf, Pebble Beach’s esteemed place in game

> LPGA

Lexi Thompson drains eagle putt on 18 to win ShopRite LPGA Classic (Nichols)

2019 Schedule & Results: Through U.S. Women’s Open (Golfweek)

> Web.com TOUR

Rhein Gibson wins first Web.com Tour event at shortened BMW Charity Pro-Am (Culpepper)

> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Scott McCarron wins third Champions event of the year in Japan

(Culpepper)

>  EUROPEAN TOUR

Thailand defeats England to win GolfSixes (Tait)

> POWER RANKINGS: 2 UP & 2 DOWN

PGA Tour, LPGA, Euro: Who’s up, who’s down and Rory McIlroy back in the win column  (Kilbridge, Nichols, Tait)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Opinon: There’s a place for fun, innovation in this game as Keith Pelley has shown on Euro Tour (Tait)

> GOLF LIFE

Clifftop thriller Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch set for Oregon in 2020 (Lusk)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

Graeme McDowell – Last of a dying breed headed back to Pebble (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

SIX SHOOTER

