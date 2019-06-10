Golfweek's Best 2019: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses

Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish three key lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.

We also offer a separate list on the Top 50 Mexican and Caribbean courses.

And we break down the domestic courses into separate lists of resort and residential courses. The list of the top 200 resort courses are listed below.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Golfweek’s Best 2019: Top 200 Resort Courses list:

Each course is listed with its 2019 ranking, its location, architect(s), the year it opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.

Top 200 Resort Courses 1-50

Rank Course Location Architect(s) Year opened Avg. rating 1 Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. Douglas Grant, Jack Neville 1919 8.87 2 Pacific Dunes Bandon, Ore. Tom Doak 2001 8.85 3 Pinehurst

No. 2 Pinehurst, N.C. Donald Ross 1903 8.42 4 Old Macdonald Bandon, Ore. Tom Doak, Jim Urbina 2010 8.36 5 Whistling Straits (Straits) Mosel, Wis. Pete Dye 1997 8.31 6 Bandon Dunes Bandon, Ore. David McLay Kidd 1999 8.18 7 Shadow Creek North Las Vegas, Nev. Tom Fazio Tom Fazio 8.06 8 Ocean Course Kiawah Island, S.C. Pete Dye 1991 7.90 9 Bandon Trails Bandon, Ore. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2005 7.82 10 TPC Sawgrass

(Players Stadium) Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Pete Dye 1981 7.74 11 Spyglass Hill Pebble Beach, Calif. Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1966 7.65 12 Mammoth Dunes Nekoosa, Wis. David McLay Kidd 2018 7.61 13 Sand Valley Nekoosa, Wis. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2016 7.59 14 Streamsong Resort (Red) Streamsong, Fla. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2012 7.52 15 Streamsong Resort (Black) Streamsong, Fla. Gil Hanse 2017 7.54 16 Kapalua (Plantation) Lanai, Hawaii Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 1991 7.42 17 Gamble Sands Brewster, Wash. David McLay Kidd 2014 7.42 18 Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head Island, S.C. Pete Dye 1970 7.29 19 Streamstrong Resort (Blue) Fort Meade, Fla. Tom Doak 2012 7.30 20 Fallen Oak Saucier, Miss. Tom Fazio 2006 7.25 21 Four Seasons Resort (Manele) Lanai, Hawaii Jack Nicklaus 1993 7.24 22 Omni Homestead Resort (The Cascades Hot Springs, Va. William S. Flynn 1923 7.22 23 Forest Dunes – The Loop (Red & Black) Roscommon, Mich. Tom Doak 1988 7.07 24 Blackwolf Run (River) Kohler, Wis. Pete Dye 1988 7.07 25 Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins) Seneca, Ore. Dan Hixson 2017 7.07 26 Sea Island (Seaside) Simon Island, Ga. Charles H. Alison, Harry S. Colt, Tom Fazio, Joe Lee 2000 7.04 27 Erin Hills Erin, Wis. Dana Fry, Michael Hurdzan 2006 7.03 28 Mossy Oak West Point, Miss. Gil Hanse 2006 6.98 29 Mid Pines Southern Pines, N.C. Donald Ross 1921 6.96 30 The Prairie Club (Dunes) Valentine, Neb. Tom Lehman 2010 6.96 31 Highland Course at Primland Meadows of Dan, Va. Donald Steel 2007 6.95 32 Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock) Seneca, Ore. Dan Hixson 2018 6.93 33 Palmetto Bluff (May River) Bluffton, S.C. Jack Nicklaus 2004 6.85 34 The Dunes G&BC Myrtle Beach, S.C. Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1949 6.83 35 Pete Dye Course at French Lick French Lick, Ind. Pete Dye 2009 6.82 36 The Greenbrier (Old White TPC) White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Charles Blair Macdonald, Seth Raynor, Lester George 1914 6.80 37 Pine Needles Southern Pines, N.C. John Fought, Donald Ross 1927 6.80 38 Golden Horseshoe (Gold) Williamsburg, Va. Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1965 6.79 39 Full Cry at Keswick Hall and Golf Club Charlottesville, Va. Pete Dye 2014 6.79 40 Rams Hill Borrego Springs, Calif. Tom Fazio 2014 6..77 41 Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course) Roscommon, Mich. Tom Weiskopf 2003 6.77 42 Whistling Straits (Irish) Mosel, Wis. Pete Dye 1999 6.72 43 Caledonia Pawleys Island, S.C. Michael Strantz 1994 6.71 44 We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro) Fountain Hills, Ariz. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2006 6.69 45 Trump National Doral (Blue Monster) Miami Dick Wilson, Gil Hanse 1962 6.69 46 Linville GC Linville, N.C. Donald Ross 1924 6.67 47 Giant’s Ridge (Quarry) Biwabik, Minn. Jeff Brauer 2003 6.67 48 Cape Cod National Brewster, Mass. Brian Silva, Mark Mungeam 1998 6.63 49 Atlantic City CC Northfield, N.J. Tom Doak, William S. Flynn 1923 6.63 50 CordeValle San Martin, Calif. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 2000 6.63

Top 200 Resort Courses 51-100

Rank Course Location Architect(s) Year opened Rating 51 Cascata Henderson, Nev. Rees Jones 1999 6.62 52 Pronghorn (Nicklaus) Bend, Ore. Jack Nicklaus 2004 6.61 53 Bay Hill Club Orlando Arnold Palmer, Dick Wilson 1961 6.61 54 Princeville Makai Golf Club Princeville, Hawaii Robert Trent Jones Jr. 1971 6.59 55 Pine Dunes Resort & GC Frankston, Texas Jay Morrish 2001 6.59 56 Sand Hollow (Championship Course) St. George, Utah John Fought, Andy Staples 2008 6.56 57 Black Jack’s Crossing Lajitas, Texas Lanny Wadkins 2012 6.57 58 Ritz-Carlton GC at Dove Mountain (Saguaro & Tortolita) Marana, Ariz. Jack Nicklaus 2009 6.55 59 Tobacco Road Sanford, N.C. Michael Strantz 1998 6.56 60 Broadmoor (East) Colorado Springs, Colo. Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1918 6.54 61 Salish Cliffs Shelton, Wash. Gene Bates 2011 6.53 62 PGA West (Stadium) La Quinta, Calif. Pete Dye 1986 6.52 63 Mauna Kea Beach GC Kohala Coast, Hawaii Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1966 6.52 64 Buffalo Ridge Springs Hollister, Mo. Tom Fazio 1999 6.51 65 Wilderness at Fortune Bay Tower, Minn. Jeff Brauer 2004 6.51 66 Barona Creek Lakeside, Calif. Gary Roger Baird, Todd Eckenrode 2000 6.49 67 Links at Spanish Bay Pebble Beach, Calif. Robert Trent Jones Jr., Sandy Tatum, Tom Watson 1987 6.47 68 FarmLinks at Pursell Farms Sylacauga, Ala. Michael Hurdzan 2003 6.42 69 Pinehurst No. 8 Pinehurst, N.C. Tom Fazio 1995 6.46 70 Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock) Farmington, Pa. Pete Dye 1995 6.45 71 Innisbrook (Copperhead) Tarpon Springs, Fla. Edward Packard, Lawrence Packard 1974 6.41 72 The Wilderness Club of Montana Eureka, Mont. Nick Faldo 2009 6.41 73 Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen) Hamburg, N.J. Roger Rulewich 1998 6.40 74 Red Sky (Fazio) Wolcott, Colo. Tom Fazio 2003 6.35 75 Wolf Creek Mesquite, Nev. Dennis Rider 2000 6.34 76 Pelican Hill (Ocean North) Newport Coast, Calif. Tom Fazio 1993 6.34 77 Red Sky (Fazio) Wolcott, Colo. Tom Fazio 2003 6.34 78 Four Seasons Resort (Hualalai) Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Jack Nicklaus 2008 6.34 79 The Preserve Vancleave, Miss. Jerry Pate 2007 6.32 80 PGA National (Champion) Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Tom Fazio, Jack Nicklaus 1981 6.29 81 The Prairie Club (Pines) Valentine, Neb. Graham Marsh 2010 6.26 82 French Lick (Ross) French Lick, Ind. Donald Ross 1917 6.26 83 Omni Bedford Springs (Old Course) Bedford, Pa. Ron Forse, Donald Ross, A.W. Tillinghast, Donald Ross, Ron Forse 1923 6.26 84 Pelican Hill (Ocean South) Newport Coast, Calif. Tom Fazio 1992 6.26 85 Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (Poipu Bay) Kauai, Hawaii Robert Trent Jones Jr. 1991 6.25 86 Hammock Beach Resort (Ocean) Palm Coast, Fla. Jack Nicklaus 2000 6.25 87 Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Fazio Canyons) Austin, Texas Tom Fazio 2001 6.25 88 Bald Head Island Club Bald Head Island, N.C. George Cobb, Tim Cate 1974 6.24 89 Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Maricopa, Ariz. Brian Curley, Lee Schmidt 2002 6.23 90 Camp Creek Watersound, Fla. Tom Fazio 2001 6.23 91 Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters) Greensboro, Ga. Jack Nicklaus 1992 6.22 92 Legends Golf Resort (Moorland) Myrtle Beach, S.C. P.B. Dye 1990 6.21 93 Wallea GC (Gold) Maui, Hawaii Robert Trent Jones Jr. 1994 6.21 94 The Grand GC San Diego Tom Fazio 2000 6.19 95 Troon North (Monument) Scottsdale, Ariz. Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf 1990 6.18 96 Troon North (Pinnacle) Scottsdale, Ariz. Tom Weiskopf 1996 6.17 97 Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote) Verona, N.Y. Tom Fazio 2004 6.18 98 Crosswater Sunriver, Ore. Bob Cupp, John Fought 1995 6.17 99 Sagamore Bolton Landing, N.Y. Donald Ross 1928 6.17 100 Firekeeper Mayetta, Kan. Jeff Brauer, Notah Begay 2011 6.16

Top 200 Resort Courses 101-150

Rank Course Location Architect(s) Year opened Rank 101 Sea Pines Resort (Atlantic Dunes) Hilton Head Island, S.C. Davis Love III 2016 6.16 102 The Classic at Madden’s Brainerd, Minn. Scott Hoffmann 1997 6.15 103 Kingsmill Resort (River) Williamsburg, Va. Pete Dye 1974 6.15 104 Sandestin (Burnt Pine) Destin, Fla. Rees Jones 1995 6.14 105 Turnberry Isle Miami (Miller) Aventura, Fla. Raymond Floyd, Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1972 6.13 106 We-Ko-Pa (Cholla) Fountain Hills, Ariz. Scott Miller 2001 6.13 107 Stonewall Resort Roanoke, W.Va. Arnold Palmer 2003 6.13 108 Teton Pines Wilson, Wyo. Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay 1987 6.13 109 Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys) Kohler, Wis. Pete Dye 1988 6.10 110 Raven GC at Snowshoe Mountain Snowshoe, W.Va. Gary Player, Tom Walker 1993 6.10 111 TimberStone Iron Mountain, Mich. Jerry Matthews 1995 6.10 112 Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer) Kahuku, Hawaii Arnold Palmer 1992 6.09 113 Yocha De He at Cache Creek Casino Brooks, Calif. Brad Bell 2008 6.09 114 TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons) San Antonio, Texas Pete Dye 2010 6.08 115 Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Champions) Carlsbad, Calif. Dick Wilson, Steve Pate 1964 6.07 116 TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas Irving, Texas Jay Morrish, Byron Nelson, Ben Crenshaw, D.A. Weibring, Steve Wolfard, Robert Trent Jones Jr. 1982 6.06 117 Tatanka Niobrara, Neb. Paul Albanese 2015 6.05 118 Treetops (Signature) Gaylord, Mich. Rick Smith 1993 6.04 119 The Omni Grove Park Inn Asheville, N.C. Donald Ross, Kris Spence 1926 6.04 120 Ventana Canyon (Mountain) Tucson, Ariz. Tom Fazio 1987 6.02 121 Lodestone McHenry, Md. Hale Irwin, Todd Schroeder 2010 6.02 122 Circling Raven Worley, Idaho Gene Bates 2003 6.02 123 Wailea (Emerald) Maui, Hawaii Robert Trent Jones Jr. 1994 6.01 124 Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point) Hilton Head Island, S.C. Pete Dye 2007 6.00 125 Broadmoor (West) Colorado Springs, Colo. Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1918 5.99 126 Hidden River Golf & Casting Club Vicksburg, Mich. W. Bruce Matthews III 1997 5.99 127 Lake Las Vegas Resort (Reflection Bay) Henderson, Nev. Jack Nicklaus 1998 5.98 128 Wild Rock Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Dana Fry & Michael Hurdzan 2008 5.97 129 Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) Bay Harbor, Mich. Arthur Hills 1997 5.96 130 Desert Willow (Firecliff) Palm Desert, Calif. Michael Hurdzan 1997 5.96 131 Glade Spring Resort (Stonehaven) Beckley, W.Va. Tom Clark, Brian Ault 2003 5.95 132 Okemo Valley Ludlow, Vt. Steve Durkee, Jim Remy 2000 5.94 133 Grand National (Links) Opelika, Ala. Robert Trent Jones Sr., Roger Rulewich 1993 5.94 134 PGA West (Nicklaus) La Quinta, Calif. Jack Nicklaus 1987 5.93 135 Indian Wells GR (Celebrity) Indian Wells, Calif. Jack Nicklaus 2006 5.93 136 Turnberry Isle Miami (Miller) Aventura, Fla. Raymond Floyd, Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1971 5.93 137 Eagle Ridge (The General) Galena, Ill. Andy North, Roger Packard 1996 5.93 138 Lake of Isles (North) North Stonington, Conn. Rees Jones 2005 5.92 139 Greenbrier GC (Greenbrier) White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Jack Nicklaus (1977), Seth Raynor (1924) 1925 5.92 140 Mission Inn

(El Campeon) Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Charles E. Clarke 1926 5.91 141 Incline Village (Championship) Incline Village, Nev. Robert Trent Jones Sr., Kyle Phillips 1964 5.91 142 Indian Wells GR (Players) Indian Wells, Calif. John Fought 2007 5.91 143 Hammock Beach (Conservatory) Palm Coast, Fla. Tom Watson 2006 5.91 144 Whitetail McCall, Idaho Andy North, Roger Packard 2001 5.91 145 Ocean Course at Hokuala Kauai, Hawaii Jack Nicklaus 1988 5.91 146 The Breakers (Rees Jones) West Palm Beach, Fla. Rees Jones 2004 5.91 147 King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Myrtle Beach, S.C. Frank Duane, Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay, Tom Watson, 1970 5.91 148 PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker) Port St. Lucie, Fla. Tom Fazio 1999 5.91 149 Silverado Resort & Spa (North) Napa, Calif. Robert Trent Jones Sr., Johnny Miller 1957 5.91 150 Paiute (The Wolf) Las Vegas, Nev. Pete Dye 2001 5.90

Top 200 Resort Courses 151-200