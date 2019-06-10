Golfweek's Best 2019: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses

Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish three key lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.
We also offer a separate list on the Top 50 Mexican and Caribbean courses.
And we break down the domestic courses into separate lists of resort and residential courses. The list of the top 200 resort courses are listed below.
The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.
Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.
We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Golfweek’s Best 2019: Top 200 Resort Courses list:
Each course is listed with its 2019 ranking, its location, architect(s), the year it opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.
Top 200 Resort Courses 1-50
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year opened
|Avg. rating
|1
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Douglas Grant, Jack Neville
|1919
|8.87
|2
|Pacific Dunes
|Bandon, Ore.
|Tom Doak
|2001
|8.85
|3
|Pinehurst
No. 2
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Donald Ross
|1903
|8.42
|4
|Old Macdonald
|Bandon, Ore.
|Tom Doak, Jim Urbina
|2010
|8.36
|5
|Whistling Straits (Straits)
|Mosel, Wis.
|Pete Dye
|1997
|8.31
|6
|Bandon Dunes
|Bandon, Ore.
|David McLay Kidd
|1999
|8.18
|7
|Shadow Creek
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Tom Fazio
|Tom Fazio
|8.06
|8
|Ocean Course
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|1991
|7.90
|9
|Bandon Trails
|Bandon, Ore.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2005
|7.82
|10
|TPC Sawgrass
(Players Stadium)
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Pete Dye
|1981
|7.74
|11
|Spyglass Hill
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1966
|7.65
|12
|Mammoth Dunes
|Nekoosa, Wis.
|David McLay Kidd
|2018
|7.61
|13
|Sand Valley
|Nekoosa, Wis.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2016
|7.59
|14
|Streamsong Resort (Red)
|Streamsong, Fla.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2012
|7.52
|15
|Streamsong Resort (Black)
|Streamsong, Fla.
|Gil Hanse
|2017
|7.54
|16
|Kapalua (Plantation)
|Lanai, Hawaii
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|1991
|7.42
|17
|Gamble Sands
|Brewster, Wash.
|David McLay Kidd
|2014
|7.42
|18
|Harbour Town Golf Links
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|1970
|7.29
|19
|Streamstrong Resort (Blue)
|Fort Meade, Fla.
|Tom Doak
|2012
|7.30
|20
|Fallen Oak
|Saucier, Miss.
|Tom Fazio
|2006
|7.25
|21
|Four Seasons Resort (Manele)
|Lanai, Hawaii
|Jack Nicklaus
|1993
|7.24
|22
|Omni Homestead Resort (The Cascades
|Hot Springs, Va.
|William S. Flynn
|1923
|7.22
|23
|Forest Dunes – The Loop (Red & Black)
|Roscommon, Mich.
|Tom Doak
|1988
|7.07
|24
|Blackwolf Run (River)
|Kohler, Wis.
|Pete Dye
|1988
|7.07
|25
|Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins)
|Seneca, Ore.
|Dan Hixson
|2017
|7.07
|26
|Sea Island (Seaside)
|Simon Island, Ga.
|Charles H. Alison, Harry S. Colt, Tom Fazio, Joe Lee
|2000
|7.04
|27
|Erin Hills
|Erin, Wis.
|Dana Fry, Michael Hurdzan
|2006
|7.03
|28
|Mossy Oak
|West Point, Miss.
|Gil Hanse
|2006
|6.98
|29
|Mid Pines
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|Donald Ross
|1921
|6.96
|30
|The Prairie Club (Dunes)
|Valentine, Neb.
|Tom Lehman
|2010
|6.96
|31
|Highland Course at Primland
|Meadows of Dan, Va.
|Donald Steel
|2007
|6.95
|32
|Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock)
|Seneca, Ore.
|Dan Hixson
|2018
|6.93
|33
|Palmetto Bluff (May River)
|Bluffton, S.C.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2004
|6.85
|34
|The Dunes G&BC
|Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1949
|6.83
|35
|Pete Dye Course at French Lick
|French Lick, Ind.
|Pete Dye
|2009
|6.82
|36
|The Greenbrier (Old White TPC)
|White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
|Charles Blair Macdonald, Seth Raynor, Lester George
|1914
|6.80
|37
|Pine Needles
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|John Fought, Donald Ross
|1927
|6.80
|38
|Golden Horseshoe (Gold)
|Williamsburg, Va.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1965
|6.79
|39
|Full Cry at Keswick Hall and Golf Club
|Charlottesville, Va.
|Pete Dye
|2014
|6.79
|40
|Rams Hill
|Borrego Springs, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|2014
|6..77
|41
|Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course)
|Roscommon, Mich.
|Tom Weiskopf
|2003
|6.77
|42
|Whistling Straits (Irish)
|Mosel, Wis.
|Pete Dye
|1999
|6.72
|43
|Caledonia
|Pawleys Island, S.C.
|Michael Strantz
|1994
|6.71
|44
|We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro)
|Fountain Hills, Ariz.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2006
|6.69
|45
|Trump National Doral (Blue Monster)
|Miami
|Dick Wilson, Gil Hanse
|1962
|6.69
|46
|Linville GC
|Linville, N.C.
|Donald Ross
|1924
|6.67
|47
|Giant’s Ridge (Quarry)
|Biwabik, Minn.
|Jeff Brauer
|2003
|6.67
|48
|Cape Cod National
|Brewster, Mass.
|Brian Silva, Mark Mungeam
|1998
|6.63
|49
|Atlantic City CC
|Northfield, N.J.
|Tom Doak, William S. Flynn
|1923
|6.63
|50
|CordeValle
|San Martin, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2000
|6.63
Top 200 Resort Courses 51-100
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year opened
|Rating
|51
|Cascata
|Henderson, Nev.
|Rees Jones
|1999
|6.62
|52
|Pronghorn (Nicklaus)
|Bend, Ore.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2004
|6.61
|53
|Bay Hill Club
|Orlando
|Arnold Palmer, Dick Wilson
|1961
|6.61
|54
|Princeville Makai Golf Club
|Princeville, Hawaii
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1971
|6.59
|55
|Pine Dunes Resort & GC
|Frankston, Texas
|Jay Morrish
|2001
|6.59
|56
|Sand Hollow (Championship Course)
|St. George, Utah
|John Fought, Andy Staples
|2008
|6.56
|57
|Black Jack’s Crossing
|Lajitas, Texas
|Lanny Wadkins
|2012
|6.57
|58
|Ritz-Carlton GC at Dove Mountain (Saguaro & Tortolita)
|Marana, Ariz.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2009
|6.55
|59
|Tobacco Road
|Sanford, N.C.
|Michael Strantz
|1998
|6.56
|60
|Broadmoor (East)
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1918
|6.54
|61
|Salish Cliffs
|Shelton, Wash.
|Gene Bates
|2011
|6.53
|62
|PGA West (Stadium)
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Pete Dye
|1986
|6.52
|63
|Mauna Kea Beach GC
|Kohala Coast, Hawaii
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1966
|6.52
|64
|Buffalo Ridge Springs
|Hollister, Mo.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|6.51
|65
|Wilderness at Fortune Bay
|Tower, Minn.
|Jeff Brauer
|2004
|6.51
|66
|Barona Creek
|Lakeside, Calif.
|Gary Roger Baird, Todd Eckenrode
|2000
|6.49
|67
|Links at Spanish Bay
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr., Sandy Tatum, Tom Watson
|1987
|6.47
|68
|FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
|Sylacauga, Ala.
|Michael Hurdzan
|2003
|6.42
|69
|Pinehurst No. 8
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1995
|6.46
|70
|Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock)
|Farmington, Pa.
|Pete Dye
|1995
|6.45
|71
|Innisbrook (Copperhead)
|Tarpon Springs, Fla.
|Edward Packard, Lawrence Packard
|1974
|6.41
|72
|The Wilderness Club of Montana
|Eureka, Mont.
|Nick Faldo
|2009
|6.41
|73
|Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen)
|Hamburg, N.J.
|Roger Rulewich
|1998
|6.40
|74
|Red Sky (Fazio)
|Wolcott, Colo.
|Tom Fazio
|2003
|6.35
|75
|Wolf Creek
|Mesquite, Nev.
|Dennis Rider
|2000
|6.34
|76
|Pelican Hill (Ocean North)
|Newport Coast, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|1993
|6.34
|77
|Red Sky (Fazio)
|Wolcott, Colo.
|Tom Fazio
|2003
|6.34
|78
|Four Seasons Resort (Hualalai)
|Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
|Jack Nicklaus
|2008
|6.34
|79
|The Preserve
|Vancleave, Miss.
|Jerry Pate
|2007
|6.32
|80
|PGA National (Champion)
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Tom Fazio, Jack Nicklaus
|1981
|6.29
|81
|The Prairie Club (Pines)
|Valentine, Neb.
|Graham Marsh
|2010
|6.26
|82
|French Lick (Ross)
|French Lick, Ind.
|Donald Ross
|1917
|6.26
|83
|Omni Bedford Springs (Old Course)
|Bedford, Pa.
|Ron Forse, Donald Ross, A.W. Tillinghast, Donald Ross, Ron Forse
|1923
|6.26
|84
|Pelican Hill (Ocean South)
|Newport Coast, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|1992
|6.26
|85
|Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (Poipu Bay)
|Kauai, Hawaii
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1991
|6.25
|86
|Hammock Beach Resort (Ocean)
|Palm Coast, Fla.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2000
|6.25
|87
|Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Fazio Canyons)
|Austin, Texas
|Tom Fazio
|2001
|6.25
|88
|Bald Head Island Club
|Bald Head Island, N.C.
|George Cobb, Tim Cate
|1974
|6.24
|89
|Ak-Chin Southern Dunes
|Maricopa, Ariz.
|Brian Curley, Lee Schmidt
|2002
|6.23
|90
|Camp Creek
|Watersound, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|2001
|6.23
|91
|Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters)
|Greensboro, Ga.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1992
|6.22
|92
|Legends Golf Resort (Moorland)
|Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|P.B. Dye
|1990
|6.21
|93
|Wallea GC (Gold)
|Maui, Hawaii
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1994
|6.21
|94
|The Grand GC
|San Diego
|Tom Fazio
|2000
|6.19
|95
|Troon North (Monument)
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf
|1990
|6.18
|96
|Troon North (Pinnacle)
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Tom Weiskopf
|1996
|6.17
|97
|Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote)
|Verona, N.Y.
|Tom Fazio
|2004
|6.18
|98
|Crosswater
|Sunriver, Ore.
|Bob Cupp, John Fought
|1995
|6.17
|99
|Sagamore
|Bolton Landing, N.Y.
|Donald Ross
|1928
|6.17
|100
|Firekeeper
|Mayetta, Kan.
|Jeff Brauer, Notah Begay
|2011
|6.16
Top 200 Resort Courses 101-150
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year opened
|Rank
|101
|Sea Pines Resort (Atlantic Dunes)
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|Davis Love III
|2016
|6.16
|102
|The Classic at Madden’s
|Brainerd, Minn.
|Scott Hoffmann
|1997
|6.15
|103
|Kingsmill Resort (River)
|Williamsburg, Va.
|Pete Dye
|1974
|6.15
|104
|Sandestin (Burnt Pine)
|Destin, Fla.
|Rees Jones
|1995
|6.14
|105
|Turnberry Isle Miami (Miller)
|Aventura, Fla.
|Raymond Floyd, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1972
|6.13
|106
|We-Ko-Pa (Cholla)
|Fountain Hills, Ariz.
|Scott Miller
|2001
|6.13
|107
|Stonewall Resort
|Roanoke, W.Va.
|Arnold Palmer
|2003
|6.13
|108
|Teton Pines
|Wilson, Wyo.
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay
|1987
|6.13
|109
|Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys)
|Kohler, Wis.
|Pete Dye
|1988
|6.10
|110
|Raven GC at Snowshoe Mountain
|Snowshoe, W.Va.
|Gary Player, Tom Walker
|1993
|6.10
|111
|TimberStone
|Iron Mountain, Mich.
|Jerry Matthews
|1995
|6.10
|112
|Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer)
|Kahuku, Hawaii
|Arnold Palmer
|1992
|6.09
|113
|Yocha De He at Cache Creek Casino
|Brooks, Calif.
|Brad Bell
|2008
|6.09
|114
|TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons)
|San Antonio, Texas
|Pete Dye
|2010
|6.08
|115
|Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Champions)
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|Dick Wilson, Steve Pate
|1964
|6.07
|116
|TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas
|Irving, Texas
|Jay Morrish, Byron Nelson, Ben Crenshaw, D.A. Weibring, Steve Wolfard, Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1982
|6.06
|117
|Tatanka
|Niobrara, Neb.
|Paul Albanese
|2015
|6.05
|118
|Treetops (Signature)
|Gaylord, Mich.
|Rick Smith
|1993
|6.04
|119
|The Omni Grove Park Inn
|Asheville, N.C.
|Donald Ross, Kris Spence
|1926
|6.04
|120
|Ventana Canyon (Mountain)
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Tom Fazio
|1987
|6.02
|121
|Lodestone
|McHenry, Md.
|Hale Irwin, Todd Schroeder
|2010
|6.02
|122
|Circling Raven
|Worley, Idaho
|Gene Bates
|2003
|6.02
|123
|Wailea (Emerald)
|Maui, Hawaii
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1994
|6.01
|124
|Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point)
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|2007
|6.00
|125
|Broadmoor (West)
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1918
|5.99
|126
|Hidden River Golf & Casting Club
|Vicksburg, Mich.
|W. Bruce Matthews III
|1997
|5.99
|127
|Lake Las Vegas Resort (Reflection Bay)
|Henderson, Nev.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1998
|5.98
|128
|Wild Rock
|Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
|Dana Fry & Michael Hurdzan
|2008
|5.97
|129
|Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry)
|Bay Harbor, Mich.
|Arthur Hills
|1997
|5.96
|130
|Desert Willow (Firecliff)
|Palm Desert, Calif.
|Michael Hurdzan
|1997
|5.96
|131
|Glade Spring Resort (Stonehaven)
|Beckley, W.Va.
|Tom Clark, Brian Ault
|2003
|5.95
|132
|Okemo Valley
|Ludlow, Vt.
|Steve Durkee, Jim Remy
|2000
|5.94
|133
|Grand National (Links)
|Opelika, Ala.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr., Roger Rulewich
|1993
|5.94
|134
|PGA West (Nicklaus)
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1987
|5.93
|135
|Indian Wells GR (Celebrity)
|Indian Wells, Calif.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2006
|5.93
|136
|Turnberry Isle Miami (Miller)
|Aventura, Fla.
|Raymond Floyd, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1971
|5.93
|137
|Eagle Ridge (The General)
|Galena, Ill.
|Andy North, Roger Packard
|1996
|5.93
|138
|Lake of Isles (North)
|North Stonington, Conn.
|Rees Jones
|2005
|5.92
|139
|Greenbrier GC (Greenbrier)
|White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
|Jack Nicklaus (1977), Seth Raynor (1924)
|1925
|5.92
|140
|Mission Inn
(El Campeon)
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|Charles E. Clarke
|1926
|5.91
|141
|Incline Village (Championship)
|Incline Village, Nev.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr., Kyle Phillips
|1964
|5.91
|142
|Indian Wells GR (Players)
|Indian Wells, Calif.
|John Fought
|2007
|5.91
|143
|Hammock Beach (Conservatory)
|Palm Coast, Fla.
|Tom Watson
|2006
|5.91
|144
|Whitetail
|McCall, Idaho
|Andy North, Roger Packard
|2001
|5.91
|145
|Ocean Course at Hokuala
|Kauai, Hawaii
|Jack Nicklaus
|1988
|5.91
|146
|The Breakers (Rees Jones)
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|Rees Jones
|2004
|5.91
|147
|King’s North at Myrtle Beach National
|Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Frank Duane, Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay, Tom Watson,
|1970
|5.91
|148
|PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker)
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|5.91
|149
|Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
|Napa, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr., Johnny Miller
|1957
|5.91
|150
|Paiute (The Wolf)
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Pete Dye
|2001
|5.90
Top 200 Resort Courses 151-200
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year opened
|Rank
|151
|Park Hyatt Aviara
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay
|1990
|5.90
|152
|La Quinta Resort & Club (Mountain)
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Pete Dye
|1980
|5.93
|153
|Boulders Resort (North)
|Carefree, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish
|1985
|5.90
|154
|Kiva Dunes
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|Jerry Pate
|1994
|5.89
|155
|Red Sky (Norman)
|Wolcott, Colo.
|Greg Norman
|2003
|5.88
|156
|Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye)
|North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|2001
|5.88
|157
|Palmetto Dunes (Robert Trent Jones)
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr., Roger Rulewich
|1967
|5.88
|158
|Gasparilla Inn & Club
|Boca Grande, Fla.
|Pete Dye
|1933
|5.86
|159
|Sandia
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|Scott Miller
|2005
|5.86
|160
|Nemacolin Woodlands (Shepherd’s Rock)
|Nemacolin, Pa.
|Pete Dye
|2017
|5.86
|161
|GC at Whitehawk Ranch
|Clio, Calif.
|Dick Bailey
|1996
|5.86
|162
|La Cantera Resort (Palmer)
|San Antonio, Texas
|Arnold Palmer
|2001
|5.85
|163
|Trump National Doral Miami (Gold)
|Doral, Fla.
|Gil Hanse
|2015
|5.85
|164
|TPC Sawgrass (Valley)
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Pete Dye
|1967
|5.84
|165
|Kapalua (Bay)
|Maui, Hawaii
|Frank Duane, Arnold Palmer
|1974
|5.84
|166
|Coeur d’Alene Resort
|Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
|Scott Miller
|1991
|5.83
|167
|Grande Dunes (Resort Club)
|Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Roger Rulewich
|2001
|5.83
|168
|Bay Creek (Nicklaus)
|Cape Charles, Va.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2005
|5.82
|169
|Orange County National (Panther Lake)
|Orlando
|David Hartman, Phil Ritson
|1997
|5.82
|170
|Barefoot Resort & Golf (Love)
|North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Davis Love III
|2000
|5.86
|171
|Shenendoah
|Verona, N.Y.
|Rick Smith
|1998
|5.91
|172
|Paiute (Sun Mountain)
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Pete Dye
|1996
|5.81
|173
|Paiute (Snow Mountain)
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Pete Dye
|1995
|5.80
|174
|TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons)
|San Antonio, Texas
|Pete Dye
|2010
|5.80
|175
|Hershey (West)
|Hershey, Pa.
|Maurice McCarthy
|1930
|5.80
|176
|Inn of the Mountain Gods
|Mescalero, N.M.
|Ted Robinson
|1976
|5.79
|177
|Boulders Resort (South)
|Carefree, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish
|1988
|5.79
|178
|Ko Olina GC
|Oahu, Hawaii
|Ted Robinson
|1991
|5.75
|179
|Reunion Resort (Watson)
|Reunion, Fla.
|Tom Watson
|2003
|5.79
|180
|Surf Club
|North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|George Cobb, John LaFoy
|1960
|5.79
|181
|Stonehenge
|Fairfield Glade, Tenn.
|Joe Lee
|1985
|5.78
|182
|Grand Bear
|Saucier, Miss.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2000
|5.78
|183
|Mauna Lani (North)
|Kona, Hawaii
|R.F. Cain, Homer Flint, Robin Nelson
|1981
|5.77
|184
|Grand Cypress (New)
|Orlando
|Jack Nicklaus
|1988
|5.75
|185
|Shadow Ridge
|Palm Desert, Calif.
|Nick Faldo
|2000
|5.76
|186
|Orange County National (Crooked Cat)
|Orlando
|David Hartman, Phil Ritson
|1997
|5.75
|187
|Wente Vineyards
|Livermore, Calif.
|Greg Norman
|1998
|5.75
|188
|Talking Stick (North)
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|1998
|5.74
|189
|Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas)
|Philadelphia, Miss.
|Tom Fazio, Jerry Pate
|1997
|5.74
|190
|Wolfdancer
|Lost Pines, Texas
|Arthur Hills, Chris Wilczynsky
|2006
|5.73
|191
|Barefoot Resort & Golf (Fazio)
|North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2000
|5.73
|192
|Pinehurst (No. 7)
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Rees Jones
|1986
|5.73
|193
|Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Landing)
|Greensboro, Ga.
|Bob Cupp
|1986
|5.73
|194
|Boyne Highland (Hills)
|Boyne, Mich.
|Arthur Hills
|2000
|5.73
|195
|Grand Traverse Resort (Bear)
|Traverse City, Mich.
|Bob Cupp, Jack Nicklaus
|1984
|5.73
|196
|Ojai Valley Inn & CC
|Ojai, Calif.
|William F. Bell, George C. Thomas Jr.
|1925
|5.72
|197
|Half Moon Bay (Ocean)
|Half Moon Bay, Calif.
|Frank Duane, Arnold Palmer
|1997
|5.71
|198
|Omni Mount Washington Resort
|Bretton Woods, N.H.
|Donald Ross, Brian Silva
|1915
|5.71
|199
|The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)
|Beckley, W.Va.
|George Cobb
|1973
|5.70
|200
|Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat Golf Club)
|Verona, N.Y.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2003
|5.70
|200
|Lakewood Shores Resort (Blackshire)
|Oscoda, Mich.
|Kevin Aldridge
|2001
|5.70
