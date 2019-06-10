2019 Junior boys golf tournament schedule

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
June 10, 2019

The 2019 junior golf season is in full swing.

Take a look at the top events in boys junior golf for the 2019 season.

Date Event Course City State
May 24-27 AJGA Thunderbird International Junior Grayhawk Golf Club Raptor Course Scottsdale Arizona
May 25-27 TJGT Texas Masters Brackenridge Park San Antonio Texas
May 25-27 Golfweek Junior Tour Championship UK Club Lexington Kentucky
May 25-27 FJT at Trump National Trump National Doral Miami Florida
June 3-6 AJGA Las Vegas Junior at Reflection Bay Reflection Bay Henderson Nevada
June 4-6 TLJT Byron Nelson Junior Lakewood CC Dallas Texas
June 8-10 Junior Links Quebec
June 10-14 AJGA Wyndham Invitational Sedgefield CC Donald Ross Course Greensboro North Carolina
June 11-14 AJGA ClubCorp Mission Hills Desert Junior Mission Hills Resort Tournament Course Rancho Mirage California
June 11-14 AJGA Natural Resource Partners Bluegrass Junior Bellefonte Country Club Ashland Kentucky
June 12-14 Southern Junior Championship Idle Hour CC Lexington Kentucky
June 17-20 Western Junior Championship Rich Harvest Farms Sugar Grove Illinois
June 17-19 Texas-Oklahoma Junior Weeks Park and Wichita Falls CC Wichita Falls Texas
June 17-20 AJGA Mahoning Valley Hosipital Mill Creek GC Boardman Ohio
June 17-20 AJGA Patrick Reed The Woodlands CC The Woodlands Texas
June 17-20 AJGA Kansas Junior at Buffalo Buffalo Dunes Garden City Kansas
June 24-27 AJGA KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Blessings GC Johnson Arkansas
June 24-27 AJGA Under Armour/Jordan Spietch Trinity Forest GC Dallas Texas
June 24-28 AJGA Polo Liberty National Jersey City New Jersey
June 24-25 Midwest Junior University of Iowa Finkbine GC Iowa City Iowa
June 27-29 Future Masters Dothan CC Dothan Alabama
June 29-July 30 North & South Junior Pinehurst Resort Pinehurst North Carolina
June 30-July 3 Bubba Conlee National Quail Ridge Bartlett Tennessee
July 1-2 JGANC/NGCA Players Championship Quail Lodge Resort Carmel California
July 1-2 TLJT Lanny Wadkins Brookhaven. CC Farmers Branch Texas
July 1-4 AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Boyne Highlands Resort Heather Course Harbor Springs Michigan
July 1-4 AJGA Circle K Junior at Otter Creek Otter Creek GC Columbus Indiana
July 1-5 California Junior Amateur Singing Hills Golf Resort Oak Glen California
July 1-4 AJGA Killington Green Mountain National Killington Vermont
July 1-4 AJGA Cameron McCormick The Rawls Course at Texas Tech Lubbock Texas
July 9-12 SDJGA IMG Junior World Championship Torrey Pines San Diego California
July 11-13 AJGA New Era
July 14-16 AJGA Enagic Junior Mission Viejo CC Mission Viejo California
July 15-17 FCG Callaway World Championship Various Palm Desert California
July 15-20 United States Junior Inverness Club Toledo Ohio
July 15-18 AJGA Folds of Honor Abilene CC Abilene Texas
July 15-18 AJGA City of London Crooked Creek GC London Kentucky
July 22-24 TLJT Texas Junior The Clubs of Kingwood Kingwood Texas
July 24-26 Junior America’s Cup Blackhawk Golf Club Edmonton Alberta
July 26-31 Optimist International Trump National Doral Miami Florida
July 29-Aug. 1 AJGA Arnold Palmer Invitational Honoring Jim Bell Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando Florida
July 30-Aug. 2 Junior PGA Championship Keney Park GC Hartford Connecticut
Aug. 6-9 Big “I” National Championship
Aug. 7-10 California Junior Amateur Sodoba Springs San Jacinto California
Aug. 8-9 Nike Junior Invitational
Aug. 11-12 Hogan Cup
Aug. 12-15 AJGAUnder Armour/Alison Lee Championship Oaks Club at Valencia Valencia California
Aug. 12-14 AJGA Lizette Salas
Aug. 13-16 AJGA Junior All-Star by Bryan College Station Golf Club at Texas A&M College Station Texas
Aug. 17-18 Golfweek Junior Tour Purdue Ackerman-Allen Course West Lafayette Indiana
Aug. 19-22 AJGA Coca-Cola Junior at Sugarloaf Sugarloaf Mountain Carrabassett Valley Maine
Aug. 19-22 AJGA K.J. Choi Foundation Fiddler’s Elbow CC Bedminster Township New Jersey
Aug. 21-23 AJGA Eagle Crest
Aug. 29-Sept. 1 AJGA Junior Players Championship TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course Ponte Vedra Florida
Sept. 15-16 AJGA Kyle Stanley
Sept. 28-29 GJT Purgatory Purgatory GC Noblesville Indiana
Sept. 29-30 TJGT Lonestar Invitational
Oct. 6-8 AJGA Billy Horschel Junior Championship Eagle Harbor Golf Course Fleming Island Florida
Oct. 11-14 AJGA Junior All-Star Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee Greensboro Georgia
Oct. 11-14 PING Invitational Karsten Creek Stillwater Oklahoma
Oct. 19-20 Southern California Junior Amateur Morongo Golf Club Beaumont California
Oct. 19-20 Bobby Chapman Country Club of Spartanburg Spartanburgq South Carolina
Oct. 19-20 OJGT/TJGT Red River Challenge Dornick Hills Ardmore Oklahoma
Oct. 26-27 GJT at NCR NCR CC Kettering Ohio
Nov. 2-3 Golfweek International Junior Invitational
Nov. 3-4 TLJT Texas Cup
Nov. 3-4 GJT at University of Kentucky UK Club Lexington Kentucky
Nov. 23-24 GJT at Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Legends Club Franklin Tennessee
Nov. 23-25 TJGT Thanksgiving Showdown
Nov. 23-28 AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions PGA National Palm Beach Gardens Florida
Nov. 29-Dec. 1 RMJT Cup Bear’s Best GC Las Vegas Nevada
Dec. 1-2 Toyota Tour Cup

 

