2019 Junior boys golf tournament schedule

The 2019 junior golf season is in full swing.
Take a look at the top events in boys junior golf for the 2019 season.
|Date
|Event
|Course
|City
|State
|May 24-27
|AJGA Thunderbird International Junior
|Grayhawk Golf Club Raptor Course
|Scottsdale
|Arizona
|May 25-27
|TJGT Texas Masters
|Brackenridge Park
|San Antonio
|Texas
|May 25-27
|Golfweek Junior Tour Championship
|UK Club
|Lexington
|Kentucky
|May 25-27
|FJT at Trump National
|Trump National Doral
|Miami
|Florida
|June 3-6
|AJGA Las Vegas Junior at Reflection Bay
|Reflection Bay
|Henderson
|Nevada
|June 4-6
|TLJT Byron Nelson Junior
|Lakewood CC
|Dallas
|Texas
|June 8-10
|Junior Links Quebec
|June 10-14
|AJGA Wyndham Invitational
|Sedgefield CC Donald Ross Course
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|June 11-14
|AJGA ClubCorp Mission Hills Desert Junior
|Mission Hills Resort Tournament Course
|Rancho Mirage
|California
|June 11-14
|AJGA Natural Resource Partners Bluegrass Junior
|Bellefonte Country Club
|Ashland
|Kentucky
|June 12-14
|Southern Junior Championship
|Idle Hour CC
|Lexington
|Kentucky
|June 17-20
|Western Junior Championship
|Rich Harvest Farms
|Sugar Grove
|Illinois
|June 17-19
|Texas-Oklahoma Junior
|Weeks Park and Wichita Falls CC
|Wichita Falls
|Texas
|June 17-20
|AJGA Mahoning Valley Hosipital
|Mill Creek GC
|Boardman
|Ohio
|June 17-20
|AJGA Patrick Reed
|The Woodlands CC
|The Woodlands
|Texas
|June 17-20
|AJGA Kansas Junior at Buffalo
|Buffalo Dunes
|Garden City
|Kansas
|June 24-27
|AJGA KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star
|Blessings GC
|Johnson
|Arkansas
|June 24-27
|AJGA Under Armour/Jordan Spietch
|Trinity Forest GC
|Dallas
|Texas
|June 24-28
|AJGA Polo
|Liberty National
|Jersey City
|New Jersey
|June 24-25
|Midwest Junior
|University of Iowa Finkbine GC
|Iowa City
|Iowa
|June 27-29
|Future Masters
|Dothan CC
|Dothan
|Alabama
|June 29-July 30
|North & South Junior
|Pinehurst Resort
|Pinehurst
|North Carolina
|June 30-July 3
|Bubba Conlee National
|Quail Ridge
|Bartlett
|Tennessee
|July 1-2
|JGANC/NGCA Players Championship
|Quail Lodge Resort
|Carmel
|California
|July 1-2
|TLJT Lanny Wadkins
|Brookhaven. CC
|Farmers Branch
|Texas
|July 1-4
|AJGA Coca-Cola Junior
|Boyne Highlands Resort Heather Course
|Harbor Springs
|Michigan
|July 1-4
|AJGA Circle K Junior at Otter Creek
|Otter Creek GC
|Columbus
|Indiana
|July 1-5
|California Junior Amateur
|Singing Hills Golf Resort
|Oak Glen
|California
|July 1-4
|AJGA Killington
|Green Mountain National
|Killington
|Vermont
|July 1-4
|AJGA Cameron McCormick
|The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
|Lubbock
|Texas
|July 9-12
|SDJGA IMG Junior World Championship
|Torrey Pines
|San Diego
|California
|July 11-13
|AJGA New Era
|July 14-16
|AJGA Enagic Junior
|Mission Viejo CC
|Mission Viejo
|California
|July 15-17
|FCG Callaway World Championship
|Various
|Palm Desert
|California
|July 15-20
|United States Junior
|Inverness Club
|Toledo
|Ohio
|July 15-18
|AJGA Folds of Honor
|Abilene CC
|Abilene
|Texas
|July 15-18
|AJGA City of London
|Crooked Creek GC
|London
|Kentucky
|July 22-24
|TLJT Texas Junior
|The Clubs of Kingwood
|Kingwood
|Texas
|July 24-26
|Junior America’s Cup
|Blackhawk Golf Club
|Edmonton
|Alberta
|July 26-31
|Optimist International
|Trump National Doral
|Miami
|Florida
|July 29-Aug. 1
|AJGA Arnold Palmer Invitational Honoring Jim Bell
|Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando
|Florida
|July 30-Aug. 2
|Junior PGA Championship
|Keney Park GC
|Hartford
|Connecticut
|Aug. 6-9
|Big “I” National Championship
|Aug. 7-10
|California Junior Amateur
|Sodoba Springs
|San Jacinto
|California
|Aug. 8-9
|Nike Junior Invitational
|Aug. 11-12
|Hogan Cup
|Aug. 12-15
|AJGAUnder Armour/Alison Lee Championship
|Oaks Club at Valencia
|Valencia
|California
|Aug. 12-14
|AJGA Lizette Salas
|Aug. 13-16
|AJGA Junior All-Star by Bryan College Station
|Golf Club at Texas A&M
|College Station
|Texas
|Aug. 17-18
|Golfweek Junior Tour Purdue
|Ackerman-Allen Course
|West Lafayette
|Indiana
|Aug. 19-22
|AJGA Coca-Cola Junior at Sugarloaf
|Sugarloaf Mountain
|Carrabassett Valley
|Maine
|Aug. 19-22
|AJGA K.J. Choi Foundation
|Fiddler’s Elbow CC
|Bedminster Township
|New Jersey
|Aug. 21-23
|AJGA Eagle Crest
|Aug. 29-Sept. 1
|AJGA Junior Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course
|Ponte Vedra
|Florida
|Sept. 15-16
|AJGA Kyle Stanley
|Sept. 28-29
|GJT Purgatory
|Purgatory GC
|Noblesville
|Indiana
|Sept. 29-30
|TJGT Lonestar Invitational
|Oct. 6-8
|AJGA Billy Horschel Junior Championship
|Eagle Harbor Golf Course
|Fleming Island
|Florida
|Oct. 11-14
|AJGA Junior All-Star Reynolds Lake Oconee
|Reynolds Lake Oconee
|Greensboro
|Georgia
|Oct. 11-14
|PING Invitational
|Karsten Creek
|Stillwater
|Oklahoma
|Oct. 19-20
|Southern California Junior Amateur
|Morongo Golf Club
|Beaumont
|California
|Oct. 19-20
|Bobby Chapman
|Country Club of Spartanburg
|Spartanburgq
|South Carolina
|Oct. 19-20
|OJGT/TJGT Red River Challenge
|Dornick Hills
|Ardmore
|Oklahoma
|Oct. 26-27
|GJT at NCR
|NCR CC
|Kettering
|Ohio
|Nov. 2-3
|Golfweek International Junior Invitational
|Nov. 3-4
|TLJT Texas Cup
|Nov. 3-4
|GJT at University of Kentucky
|UK Club
|Lexington
|Kentucky
|Nov. 23-24
|GJT at Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt Legends Club
|Franklin
|Tennessee
|Nov. 23-25
|TJGT Thanksgiving Showdown
|Nov. 23-28
|AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions
|PGA National
|Palm Beach Gardens
|Florida
|Nov. 29-Dec. 1
|RMJT Cup
|Bear’s Best GC
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|Dec. 1-2
|Toyota Tour Cup
