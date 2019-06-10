Titleist brings the new T100, 620 MB and 620 CB to Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Titleist brought two new drivers to Shinnecock Hills last June before the start of the 2018 U.S. Open, the TS2 and TS3, and several pros put them in the bag immediately. This year, on the eve of the U.S. Open, Titleist’s van pulled into Pebble Beach Golf Links with three new irons, the 620 MB, 620 CB and the T100.

While the company’s PGA Tour reps are mum on the details, photographs of the clubs can give us a few clues about them.

First off, the names. Titleist has been naming irons with a 7, followed by release year, like 716 and 718, for years, but that convention appears to be gone. The new naming convention may be to use a 6 followed by a model year (hence 620), however, T100 would go against that.

T100

The Titleist 718 AP2 is one of the most-popular irons on the PGA Tour and the T100 certainly looks like it should appeal to golfers like Jordan Spieth who have used it for years.

Its blade length appears to be only slightly longer than the 620 MB and CB, but it looks like there is less offset than the 718 AP2.

The T100 has a chamber in the lower half of the club that could house internal weights, like those in the 718 AP2 3-7 irons. Those clubs have an average of 57.4 grams of tungsten split between the heel and toe areas to improve stability and lower the center of gravity position.

620 CB

This club will undoubtedly take the place of the 718 CB and looks like a modern version of the cavity-back irons that Titleist has been making for years. The 620 CB has a compact head with a thin topline, narrow sole and short blade length. It has minimal offset as well.

The 620 CB has the same design in the back of the toe, which could provide the space for Titleist designs to add tungsten weights like those found in the 718 CB.

620 MB

Cosmetically, this is the cleanest, most-classic looking of the three new irons. The 620 MB will replace the 718 MB and has been made for elite golfers.

Like the 620 CB, it has a very thin topline and narrow sole, and almost no offset. This is not going to be a forgiving iron, but for shotmakers who demand the ultimate in feel, Titleist needs to have a club like this in its stable.