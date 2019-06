U.S. Open: Betting odds for Tiger Woods, full field at Pebble Beach

The betting odds for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach this week have flipped and gamblers have now installed Dustin Johnson as a slight betting favorite over Brooks Koepka.

Johnson is the new odds-on pick to win it at 7-1. Koepka, who is gunning for this third straight U.S. Open title, held at 8-1.

Coming off his victory at the PGA Championship, Koepka was a 5-1 favorite, according to odds posted by the Superbook in Las Vegas and at golfodds.com.

Close behind Koepka and Johnson are RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, both are 10-1.

McIlroy flattened the field in Hamilton, Ont., with a 61 Sunday and won at 22-under par. Woods missed the cut in the PGA Championship and finished T-9 at the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay fill out the favorites at 16-1.

The 2019 U.S. Open begins Thursday.

U.S. Open Betting Odds