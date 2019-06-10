Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
U.S. Open: Golf equipment spotted at Pebble Beach

Tommy Fleetood's golf equipment Monday at the 2019 U.S. Open David Dusek/Golfweek

By June 10, 2019 8:43 pm

Golfweek’s David Dusek was on the range and in the practice area on Monday at Pebble Beach Golf Links as players prepared for the 2019 U.S. Open. Check out this gallery of the equipment he spotted.

Justin Rose's Honma irons

Justin Rose’s Honma irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Justin Rose will look to win his second U.S. Open with these Honma T//World Rose Proto irons.

