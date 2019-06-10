U.S. Open: 3 more players get exemptions and 3 alternates make field for Pebble Beach

Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo and Scott Piercy have earned full exemptions into the 119th U.S. Open, the USGA announced Monday morning.

Putnam got into the 156-player field by virtue of being No. 50 in the OWGR. He was second in the Sony Open in Hawaii this season. Putnam, whose lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2018 Barracuda Championship, is playing in his second U.S. Open.

Grillo is No. 56 in the OWGR and tied for second at the CIMB Classic in October. In his last start, Grillo tied for ninth at the Memorial.

Piercy, who is No. 59 in the OWGR, tied for second at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont behind champion Dustin Johnson. This season Piercy tied for second at the Byron Nelson. He missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

Three alternates also made the field: Joel Dahmen, Bernd Wiesberger and Harris English. Dahmen was the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio, sectional and is playing in his first U.S. Open. He was second to Max Homa at the Wells Fargo in May.

Wiesberger was the first alternate from the England sectional and comes to the Open after winning the Made in Denmark event on May 26.

English was the first alternate from the sectional in Canada. He has two PGA Tour wins in his career, the last coming in 2014, and finished T-20 at the RBC over the weekend.