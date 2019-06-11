Best of 2019 U.S. Open merchandise at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Did you hear? Red, white and blue is in.

Look, it’s the national championship and we all love the national colors, but the 2019 U.S. Open merchandise tent leans so hard on the star-spangled that it gets a bit suffocating. This year’s logo and its Patriots-like red stripes may have forced makers to adhere to stricter color palettes than normal.

Maybe that’s why knick knacks and other more affordable gear stood out in the 2019 tent, which is controlled by the Pebble Beach Company and its preferred vendors, with a few exceptions.

The best of 2019’s merchandise:

A special tartan was created by the artisans at Seamus Golf especially for this U.S. Open, a first for the Oregon-based company of hand-crafted goods. The cork “tag” is a nice touch on this fine commemorative item, which sells for $110.

Women’s long sleeve t-shirt ($38) and sweatshirt from Kate Long ($72). Super soft and sophisticated design brings these two items to the front of the casual wear class for women.

Signs By The Sea has branched out, with some fun cocktail glasses that hearken to the Crosby days and this year’s Growler. ($85)

Peter Millar’s fish print fits the Pebble Beach vibe nicely and has been moving briskly already thanks to showing some originality and local flavor. ($110)

TravisMathew captured California class with these $40 caps that would have worked at the 1972 U.S. Open and will stand out again in 2019.

The Ralph Lauren women’s collection anchors the 2019 shop and the overall focus on more practical neck protection has been turned into stylishness with an “extreme jersey” pink sweater ($140) and a $165 drawcord funnel-neck golf pullover.

Even with so many historic and unforgettable U.S. Opens, the only sign of previous playings is this collection of Callaway Chrome Softs. ($32)

Vineyard Vines’ Jim Nantz Collection is headlined by this Arnold Palmer-inspired Merino wool cardigan, $175 in heather gray only since it is Pebble Beach and grey days do outnumber the sunny ones.

The standout t-shirt comes from the “U.S. Open Collection” and is a vibrant, beachy play off the Pebble Beach logo of years past and the Lone Cypress. ($34)

Christmas arrives early with this Kitty Keller handmade ornament featuring the US Open and Pebble Beach’s 7th hole. The piece comes in a classy, well-cushioned box for year-round storage. ($48)

Windbreakers of all styles and prices are an option at Pebble Beach, but Nike’s $135 “Statement” jacket is best designed for golf, including pockets and vents in golf-friendly locations, just in case the heavy stuff hasn’t come down yet.

Ahead offers something for every tastebud imaginable, but “The Rockdale” stands out as a classy hat for golf or a baseball game. In the case of the white with blue script and red numeral version, a Dodger game. ($29)

The atmospheric U.S. Open poster offers a Lodge view but not a lodge price: just $25 for the 12 x 18 version. A larger size is also offered and artist Lee Wybranski is on hand to sign his latest work.

The youth offerings are largely uninspired and priced for heirs to royal thrones, but this $18 otter from Fiesta Toy is one of several fun stuffed animals.

Just $8 for a shot glass with the 2019 logo, including a lightweight frosted version that is dishwasher safe and may be dropping-friendly. Maybe.