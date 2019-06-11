14-year-old tees it up as youngest player ever in PGA Tour Canada event

Abhay Gupta opened with a 76 but rallied to post a second-round 68 in the Bayview Place DCBank Open.

That score was better than all but 17 of the golfers in the second round.

He did so while grouped Jim Rutledge, who turns 60 in two months. Rutledge has just about seen it all, having played on the European, Asian, PGA and Champions Tours.

His 68 wasn’t enough for Gupta to make the cut but that wasn’t the real story.

Gupta made the field after shooting 4-under in a Monday qualifier and then making birdie the first playoff hole to win a five-man playoff.

But that wasn’t the real story either.

No, the real story is that Gupta was the youngest golfer ever to make the field in a Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada event.

He is all of 14 years old.

Gupta lives in North Carolina. His older brother plays at Oklahoma State, which reached the semifinals of match play at the NCAA Championships last month.

Gupta won’t graduate from high school until 2023 but he’s already thinking about turning pro when he turns 18.

For now, he’ll continue to tear it up on the junior golf circuit.

What he’s accomplished so far:

Won all three stages of the Drive, Chip and Putt at age 10 and competed in the final stage at Augusta National Golf Club.

Qualified for the 2018 U.S. Junior at Baltusrol at age 14

Carded seven birdies in a row at the AJGA Invitational at Reynolds Plantation in Lake Oconee, Ga.