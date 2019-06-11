2019 U.S. Open tee times for rounds 1 and 2

Tiger Woods will tee off alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose during the first and second rounds of the 119th U.S. Open, when it returns to Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links next week.

Woods, a three-time winner at the U.S. Open, and his group will tee off from the first tee at 5:09 p.m. ET in the first round June 13. The group will tee off from the 10th tee at 11:24 a.m. in the second round.

Other notable groups announced by the USGA are Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy; Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner and Bryson DeChambeau and the grouping of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell.

Star amateur and this year’s Ben Hogan Award recipient Viktor Hovland will begin the first round on the first tee at 4:47 p.m. alongside reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari and reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. The group will begin the second round from the 10th tee at 11:02 a.m.

Here are the Round 1 tee times and pairings. All times listed are Eastern.

The U.S. Open Championship Tee Times – Round 1

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee Times (ET) Players 9:45 a.m. Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser 9:56 a.m. Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen, Chun An Yu (a) 10:07 a.m. Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Emiliano Grillo 10:18 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale (a), Nick Taylor 10:29 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner 10:40 a.m. Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes 10:51 a.m. Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els 11:02 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 11:13 a.m. Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland 11:24 a.m. Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele 11:35 a.m. C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a) 11:46 a.m. Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Harris English 11:57 a.m. Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen 3:30 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro 3:41 p.m. Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard 3:52 p.m. Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson 4:03 p.m. Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III 4:14 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a) 4:25 p.m. Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover 4:36 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira 4:47 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka 4:58 p.m. Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter 5:09 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods 5:20 p.m. Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara 5:31 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren 5:42 p.m. Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee Times (ET) Players 9:45 a.m. Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain 9:56 a.m. Dean Burmester, Bernd Wiesberger, Kyounghoon Lee 10:07 a.m. Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus 10:18 a.m. Brian Davis, Kevin O’Connell (a), Billy Hurley III 10:29 a.m. Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir 10:40 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett 10:51 a.m. Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy 11:02 a.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau 11:13 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell, 11:24 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood 11:35 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen 11:46 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee 11:57 a.m. Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec 3:30 p.m. Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery 3:41 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise 3:52 p.m. Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble 4:03 p.m. Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms 4:14 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley 4:25 p.m. Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker 4:36 p.m. Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace 4:47 p.m. Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar 4:58 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick 5:09 p.m. Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Andrew Putnam 5:20 p.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri 5:31 p.m. Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair 5:42 p.m. Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell

The U.S. Open Championship Tee Times – Round 2

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players 9:45 a.m. Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery 9:56 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise 10:07 a.m. Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble 10:18 a.m. Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms 10:29 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley 10:40 a.m. Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker 10:51 a.m. Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace 11:02 a.m. Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar 11:13 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick 11:24 a.m. Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Andrew Putnam 11:35 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri 11:46 a.m. Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair 11:57 a.m. Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell 3:30 p.m. Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain 3:41 p.m. Dean Burmester, Bernd Wiesberger, Kyounghoon Lee 3:52 p.m. Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus 4:03 p.m. Brian Davis, Kevin O’Connell (a), Billy Hurley III 4:14 p.m. Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir 4:25 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett 4:36 p.m. Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy 4:47 p.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau 4:58 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell 5:09 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood 5:20 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen 5:31 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee 5:42 p.m. Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec

10th Tee – Friday