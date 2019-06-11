Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 U.S. Open tee times for rounds 1 and 2

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2019 U.S. Open tee times for rounds 1 and 2

USGA

2019 U.S. Open tee times for rounds 1 and 2

By June 11, 2019 12:05 pm

By: |

Tiger Woods will tee off alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose during the first and second rounds of the 119th U.S. Open, when it returns to Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links next week.

Woods, a three-time winner at the U.S. Open, and his group will tee off from the first tee at 5:09 p.m. ET in the first round June 13. The group will tee off from the 10th tee at 11:24 a.m. in the second round.

Other notable groups announced by the USGA are Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy; Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner and Bryson DeChambeau and the grouping of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell.

Star amateur and this year’s Ben Hogan Award recipient Viktor Hovland will begin the first round on the first tee at 4:47 p.m. alongside reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari and reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. The group will begin the second round from the 10th tee at 11:02 a.m.

Here are the Round 1 tee times and pairings. All times listed are Eastern.

The U.S. Open Championship Tee Times – Round 1

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee Times (ET) Players
9:45 a.m. Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser
9:56 a.m. Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen, Chun An Yu (a)
10:07 a.m. Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Emiliano Grillo
10:18 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale (a), Nick Taylor
10:29 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner
10:40 a.m. Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes
10:51 a.m. Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els
11:02 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
11:13 a.m. Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland
11:24 a.m. Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele
11:35 a.m. C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a)
11:46 a.m. Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Harris English
11:57 a.m. Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen
3:30 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro
3:41 p.m. Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard
3:52 p.m. Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson
4:03 p.m. Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III
4:14 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)
4:25 p.m. Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
4:36 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira
4:47 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka
4:58 p.m. Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter
5:09 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
5:20 p.m. Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara
5:31 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren
5:42 p.m. Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee Times (ET) Players
9:45 a.m. Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain
9:56 a.m. Dean Burmester, Bernd Wiesberger, Kyounghoon Lee
10:07 a.m. Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus
10:18 a.m. Brian Davis, Kevin O’Connell (a), Billy Hurley III
10:29 a.m. Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir
10:40 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett
10:51 a.m. Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11:02 a.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau
11:13 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell,
11:24 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood
11:35 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen
11:46 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee
11:57 a.m. Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec
3:30 p.m. Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery
3:41 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise
3:52 p.m. Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble
4:03 p.m. Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms
4:14 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley
4:25 p.m. Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker
4:36 p.m. Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace
4:47 p.m. Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
4:58 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick
5:09 p.m. Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Andrew Putnam
5:20 p.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri
5:31 p.m. Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair
5:42 p.m. Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell

The U.S. Open Championship Tee Times – Round 2

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players
9:45 a.m. Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery
9:56 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise
10:07 a.m. Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble
10:18 a.m. Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms
10:29 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley
10:40 a.m. Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker
10:51 a.m. Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace
11:02 a.m. Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
11:13 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick
11:24 a.m. Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Andrew Putnam
11:35 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri
11:46 a.m. Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair
11:57 a.m. Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell
3:30 p.m. Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain
3:41 p.m. Dean Burmester, Bernd Wiesberger, Kyounghoon Lee
3:52 p.m. Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus
4:03 p.m. Brian Davis, Kevin O’Connell (a), Billy Hurley III
4:14 p.m. Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir
4:25 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett
4:36 p.m. Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
4:47 p.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau
4:58 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell
5:09 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood
5:20 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen
5:31 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee
5:42 p.m. Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec

10th Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players
9:45 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro
9:56 a.m. Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard
10:07 a.m. Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson
10:18 a.m. Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III
10:29 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)
10:40 a.m. Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
10:51 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira
11:02 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka
11:13 a.m. Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter
11:24 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
11:35 a.m. Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara
11:46 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren
11:57 a.m. Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt
3:30 p.m. Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser
3:41 p.m. Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen, Chun An Yu (a)
3:52 p.m. Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Emiliano Grillo
4:03 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale (a), Nick Taylor
4:14 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner
4:25 p.m. Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes
4:36 p.m. Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els
4:47 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
4:58 p.m. Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland
5:09 p.m. Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele
5:20 p.m. C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a)
5:31 p.m. Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Harris English
5:42 p.m. Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen

, , , , , USGA

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home