A closer look at Phil Mickelson's close calls at the U.S. Open

1999
COURSE: Pinehurst No. 2.
SCORES: 67-70-73-70–280.
RESULT: Runner-up, one shot behind Payne Stewart.
KEY MOMENT: Mickelson had a one-shot lead with three to play. Stewart made a 25-foot par putt on the 16th, a 4-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 15-foot par putt on the 18th. Mickelson missed a 6-foot par putt on the 16th, an 8-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.
NOTEWORTHY: Mickelson played the entire tournament with a pager in his golf bag and said he would withdraw if his wife went into labor with their first child. Amy Mickelson gave birth to a daughter the next day.
