A closer look at Phil Mickelson's close calls at the U.S. Open

By June 11, 2019 3:25 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – A closer look at the six runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open by Phil Mickelson, who needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam.

1999

Phil Mickelson hits out of the sand on to the 10th green at Pinehurst No. 2 during the final round of the 1999 U.S. Open Championship. (Stephen Jaffe/Getty Images)

COURSE: Pinehurst No. 2.
SCORES: 67-70-73-70–280.
RESULT: Runner-up, one shot behind Payne Stewart.
KEY MOMENT: Mickelson had a one-shot lead with three to play. Stewart made a 25-foot par putt on the 16th, a 4-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 15-foot par putt on the 18th. Mickelson missed a 6-foot par putt on the 16th, an 8-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.
NOTEWORTHY: Mickelson played the entire tournament with a pager in his golf bag and said he would withdraw if his wife went into labor with their first child. Amy Mickelson gave birth to a daughter the next day.

