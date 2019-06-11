Forecaddie: Fox adds featured groups (Tiger Woods) coverage Thursday night from U.S. Open

Since the USGA and Fox announced their 12-year partnership, the Forecaddie has been waiting for signs that the network was willing to go way above and beyond for golf fans.

Thursday evening at 7:30 pm ET when the Fox network picks up first round action, sister network FS1 will continue featured group coverage that starts online at 12:30 p.m. ET. Those marquee groups feature Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, followed by Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Viktor Hovland.

While there will be no shortage of those players on Fox’s prime time coverage hosted by Joe Buck and Paul Azinger, fans needing uninterrupted coverage of Woods, Koepka and friends can leave their sets tuned to FS1 as the team of Justin Kutcher, Mark Brooks, Michael Breed, Nicole Castrale and Gil Hanse call the featured group action.

Nice win for golf nuts, Tiger watchers or those who just don’t want to change the dial from what figures to be some stunning late evening golf from the Monterey Peninsula.