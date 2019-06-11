Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish three key lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.

We also offer a separate list on the Top 50 Mexican and Caribbean courses.

And we break down the domestic courses into separate lists of resort and residential courses. The list of the top 200 residential courses are listed below.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Golfweek’s Best 2019: Top 200 Residential Courses list:

Each course is listed with its 2019 ranking, its location, architect(s), the year it opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.

Top 200 Residential Courses: 1-50

Rank Course Location Architect(s) Year

Opened Rating 1 Wade Hampton Club Cashiers, N.C. Tom Fazio 1988 8.06 2 Rock Creek Cattle Co. Deer Lodge, Mont. Tom Doak 2008 7.76 3 Estancia Scottsdale, Ariz. Tom Fazio 1995 7.58 4 Gozzer Ranch Arrowpoint, Idaho Tom Fazio 2007 7.54 5 Colorado GC Parker, Colo. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2007 7.54 6 Oak Tree National Edmond, Okla. Pete Dye 1975 7.47 7 Huntsman Springs Driggs, Idaho David McLay Kidd 2009 7.46 8 Bluejack National Montgomery, Texas Tiger Woods 2016 7.42 9 Shooting Star Teton Village, Wyo. Tom Fazio 2009 7.41 10 Castle Pines Castle Rock, Colo. Jack Nicklaus 1981 7.35 11 Mountaintop Cashiers, N.C. Tom Fazio 2007 7.35 12 Pronghorn (Fazio) Bend, Ore. Tom Fazio 2006 7.30 13 Martis Camp Truckee, Calif. Tom Fazio 2007 7.27 14 Mayacama Santa Rosa, Calif. Jack Nicklaus 2001 7.24 15 Mountain Lake Lake Wales, Fla. Seth Raynor 1917 7.24 16 The Madison Club La Quinta, Calif. Tom Fazio 2006 7.21 17 The Stock Farm Hamilton, Mont. Tom Fazio 1999 7.20 18 Quarry at La Quinta La Quinta, Calif. Tom Fazio 1994 7.19 19 Grandfather G&CC Linville, N.C. Ellis Maples 1968 7.18 20 Johns Island West Vero Beach, Fla. Tom Fazio 1989 7.18 21 The Rim Payson, Ariz. Tom Weiskopf 1998 7.16 22 Diamond Creek Banner Elk, N.C. Tom Fazio 2003 7.14 23 Long Cove Hilton Head, S.C. Pete Dye 1982 7.13 24 Clear Creek Tahoe, Nev. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2009 7.08 25 Cuscowilla Eatonton, Ga. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 1998 7.07 26 Forest Highlands (Canyon) Flagstaff, Ariz. Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf 1989 7.08 27 Patriot GC Owasso, Okla. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 2010 7.02 28 Glacier Mountain Course Durango, Colo. Hale Irwin, Todd Schroeder 1975 7.01 29 Tradition at La Quinta La Quinta, Calif. Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay 1997 7.00 30 The Concession Bradenton, Fla. Jack Nicklaus 2006 6.97 31 Stone Canyon Oro Valley, Ariz. Jay Morrish 2000 6.95 32 Jupiter Hills Club (Hills) Tequesta, Fla. George Fazio 1970 6.94 33 Rainmakers Alto, N.M. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 2008 6.94 34 Kiawah Island (Cassique) Kiawah Island, S.C. Tom Watson 2000 6.93 35 Frederica St. Simons Island, Ga. Tom Fazio 2004 6.93 36 Lahontan Truckee, Calif. Tom Weiskopf 1999 6.93 37 Spring Island’s Old Tabby Links Okatie, S.C. Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay 1992 6.91 38 Paa-Ko Ridge Sandia Park, N.M. Ken Dye 2000 6.90 39 The Preserve Carmel, Calif. Tom Fazio 2000 6.87 40 The Cliffs at Mountain Park Travelers Rest, S.C. Gary Player 2013 6.82 41 Southern Highlands Las Vegas, Nev. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 1999 6.81 42 Redlands Mesa Grand Junction, Colo. Jim Engh 2001 6.81 43 Stone Eagle Palm Desert, Calif. Tom Doak 2005 6.81 44 Boot Ranch Fredericksburg, Texas Hal Sutton 2006 6.80 45 Black Rock Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Jim Engh 2003 6.80 46 The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards Sunset, S.C. Tom Fazio 1999 6.79 47 Old Waverly West Point, Miss. Bob Cupp, Jerry Pate 1988 6.79 48 The Bear’s Club Jupiter, Fla. Jack Nicklaus 2000 6.76 49 Forest Creek (North) Southern Pines, N.C. Tom Fazio 2005 6.76 50 Victory Ranch Park City, Utah Rees Jones 2009 6.70

Top 200 Residential Courses: 51-100

Rank Course Location Architect(s) Year Opened Rating 51 Spanish Oaks Bee Cave, Texas Bobby Weed 2002 6.70 52 Talisker Club Tuhaye, Utah Mark O’Meara 2005 6.70 53 Briggs Ranch San Antonio, Texas Tom Fazio 2001 6.70 54 Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry) Lecanto, Fla. Tom Fazio 1988 6.70 55 The Ford Plantation Richmond Hill, Ga. Pete Dye 1987 6.69 56 The Club at Carlton Woods (Fazio) The Woodlands, Texas Tom Fazio 2004 6.68 57 Rancho Santa Fe CC Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. Max Behr 1927 6.68 58 Promontory (Painted Valley) Park City, Utah Jack Nicklaus 2007 6.68 59 The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 2001 6.67 60 GC at Ravenna Littleton, Colo. Jay Morrish 2007 6.65 61 Eldorado Indian Wells, Calif. Tom Fazio, 2003 6.65 62 Black Rock Hingham, Mass. Brian Silva 2002 6.63 63 Colleton River (Nicklaus) Bluffton, S.C. Jack Nicklaus 1993 6.63 64 Quintero Peoria, Ariz. Rees Jones 2000 6.62 65 Tetherow Bend, Ore. David McLay Kidd 2008 6.62 66 Olde Stone Bowling Green, Ky. Arthur Hills 2006 6.62 67 Champion Hills Hendersonville, N.C. Tom Fazio 1991 6.61 68 Currahee Club Toccoa, Ga. Jim Fazio 2004 6.61 69 Kohanaiki Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Rees Jones 2014 6.61 70 Escondido Horseshoe Bay, Texas Tom Fazio 2006 6.60 71 Kiawah Island (River) Kiawah, S.C. Tom Fazio 1995 6.60 72 Glenwild Park City, Utah Tom Fazio 2001 6.58 73 Snake River Sporting Club Jackson, Wyo. Tom Weiskopf 2006 6.57 74 Desert Highlands Scottsdale, Ariz. Jack Nicklaus 1984 6.57 75 Sailfish Point Hutchinson Island, Fla. Jack Nicklaus 1984 6.56 76 Dalhousie Cape Girardeau, Mo. Gary Nicklaus 2002 6.56 77 Isleworth G&CC Orlando Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay,

Steve Smyers 1986 6.54 78 Forest Creek (South) Southern Pines, N.C. Tom Fazio 1996 6.53 79 Troon CC Scottsdale, Ariz. Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf 1985 6.53 80 Big Horn (Canyons) Palm Desert, Calif. Tom Fazio 1998 6.53 81 Hideaway (Clark) La Quinta, Calif. Clive Clark 2004 6.52 82 Forest Highlands (Meadow) Flagstaff, Ariz. Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskop 1999 6.52 83 Golf Club at Briar’s Creek Johns Island, S.C. Rees Jones 2001 6.51 84 Greenbrier Sporting Club

(The Snead) White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Tom Fazio 2004 6.51 85 Lake Nona Orlando Tom Fazio 1984 6.51 86 Wickenburg Ranch Wickenburg, Ariz. Wendell Pickett, Bill Brownlee 2015 6.50 87 Loxahatchee Jupiter, Fla. Jack Nicklaus 1984 6.49 88 Mirabel Scottsdale, Ariz. Tom Fazio 2001 6.48 89 Vaquero Westlake, Texas Tom Fazio 2001 6.49 90 Golf Club of Georgia (Lakeside) Alpharetta, Ga. Arthur Hills 1991 6.48 91 GC at Fiddler’s Creek (Creek) Naples, Fla. Arthur Hills 2002 6.47 92 Pine Canyon Flagstaff, Ariz. Jay Morrish 2004 6.47 93 SouthShore Henderson, Nev. Jack Nicklaus 1996 6.46 94 The Powder Horn GC Sheridan, Wyo. Dick Bailey 1997 6.45 95 Colleton River (Dye) Bluffton, S.C. Pete Dye 1998 6.45 96 The Virginian Bristol, Va. Tom Fazio 1993 6.44 97 The Club at Rock Creek Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Tom Weiskopf, 2012 6.44 98 Las Campanas (Sunset) Santa Fe, N.M. Jack Nicklaus, 2000 6.44 99 Horseshoe Bay CC

(Summit Rock) Horseshoe Bay, Texas Jack Nicklaus 2012 6.44 100 Old Marsh Palm Beach Gardens, Fla Pete Dye 1988 6.43

Top 200 Residential Courses: 101-150

Rank Course Location Architect(s) Year Opened Rating 101 Trump National GC – Jupiter Jupiter, Fla. Jack Nicklaus 2002 6.42 102 Wexford Hilton Head Island, S.C. Willard Byrd, Arnold Palmer 1984 6.41 103 Somerby Byron, Minn. John Fought 2004 6.41 104 The Wilderness Club

of Montana Eureka, Mont. Nick Faldo 2009 6.41 105 Silverleaf Scottsdale, Ariz. Tom Weiskopf 2002 6.39 106 Vintage Club (Mountain) Indian Wells, Calif. Tom Fazio 1981 6.39 107 Kinderlou Forest Valdosta, Ga. Davis Love III 2004 6.39 108 Vintage Club (Desert) Indian Wells, Calif. Tom Fazio 1983 6.38 109 Squire Creek Choudrant, La. Tom Fazio 2002 6.38 110 Hammock Dunes (Creek) Palm Coast, Fla. Rees Jones 2003 6.36 111 Ballyhack Roanoke, Va. Lester George 2009 6.36 112 Club at Carlton Woods (Nicklaus) The Woodlands, Texas Jack Nicklaus 2001 6.36 113 Belfair (West) Bluffton, S.C. Tom Fazio 1996 6.36 114 Haig Point Daufuskie Island, S.C. Rees Jones 1986 6.35 115 Linville Ridge Linville, N.C. George Cobb 1983 6.35 116 Cliffs at Walnut Cove Arden, N.C. Jack Nicklaus 2005 6.35 117 Treyburn Durham, N.C. Tom Fazio 1990 6.35 118 The Territory Duncan, Okla. Randy Heckenkemper 2005 6.35 119 The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge Snoqualmie, Wash. Jack Nicklaus 1999 6.34 120 Creighton Farms Aldie, Va. Jack Nicklaus 2008 6.34 121 Red Ledges Heber City, Utah Jack Nicklaus 2009 6.33 122 Montreux Reno, Nev. Jack Nicklaus 1997 6.33 123 Black Creek Chattanooga, Tenn. Brian Silva 1999 6.33 124 Toscana (South) Indian Wells, Calif. Jack Nicklaus 2005 6.32 125 Farms GC Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. Pete Dye, Perry Dye, John Fought, Tom Lehman, 1998 6.31 126 Reserve at Lake Keowee Sunset, S.C. Jack Nicklaus 2002 6.30 127 Cordillera Ranch Boerne, Texas Jack Nicklaus 2007 6.29 128 Desert Mountain (Chiricahua) Scottsdale, Ariz. Jack Nicklaus 1999 6.29 129 TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Bobby Weed 1991 6.28 130 Club at Porto Cima Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. Bruce Borland, Jack Nicklaus 2000 6.28 131 Harbor Club Greensboro, Ga. Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf 1991 6.28 132 Cherry Creek Arapahoe, Colo. Jack Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus II 2002 6.27 133 Southern Hills Plantation Club Brooksville, Fla. Pete Dye 2005 6.27 134 Santaluz Club Santaluz, Calif. Rees Jones 2002 6.26 135 Old North State Club

(Uwharrie Point) Albemarle, N.C. Tom Fazio 1992 6.26 136 The Gallery (North) Marana, Ariz. John Fought, Tom Lehman 1998 6.24 137 The Gallery (North) Marana, Ariz. John Fought, Tom Lehman 1998 6.24 138 Las Campanas (Sunrise) Santa Fe, N.M. Jack Nicklaus 1993 6.23 139 Seven Canyons Sedona, Ariz. Tom Weiskopf 2003 6.23 140 Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee) Oconee, Ga. Rees Jones 2000 6.22 141 Tidewater Myrtle Beach, S.C. Ken Tomlinson 1993 6.22 142 Carnegie Abbey Portsmouth, R.I. Donald Steel 2000 6.22 143 Coyote Springs (Chase) Coyote Springs, Nev. Jack Nicklaus 2008 6.19 144 Tullymore Stanwood, Mich. Jim Engh 2001 6.18 145 Three Creek Ranch Jackson, Wyo. Rees Jones 2005 6.17 146 Whitetail Club McCall, Idaho Andy North, Roger Packard 2002 6.17 147 Golden Ocala Ocala, Fla. Ron Garl 1986 6.13 148 Belfair (East) Bluffton, S.C. Tom Fazio 1999 6.13 149 Superstition Mountain

(Lost Gold) Superstition Mountain, Ariz. Jack Nicklaus 1998 6.12 150 TPC Potomac Potomac, Md. Jim Hardy, Steve Wenzloff 2009 6.10

