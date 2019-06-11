Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish three key lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.
We also offer a separate list on the Top 50 Mexican and Caribbean courses.
And we break down the domestic courses into separate lists of resort and residential courses. The list of the top 200 residential courses are listed below.
The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.
Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.
We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Golfweek’s Best 2019: Top 200 Residential Courses list:
Each course is listed with its 2019 ranking, its location, architect(s), the year it opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.
Top 200 Residential Courses: 1-50
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year
Opened
|Rating
|1
|Wade Hampton Club
|Cashiers, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1988
|8.06
|2
|Rock Creek Cattle Co.
|Deer Lodge, Mont.
|Tom Doak
|2008
|7.76
|3
|Estancia
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Tom Fazio
|1995
|7.58
|4
|Gozzer Ranch
|Arrowpoint, Idaho
|Tom Fazio
|2007
|7.54
|5
|Colorado GC
|Parker, Colo.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2007
|7.54
|6
|Oak Tree National
|Edmond, Okla.
|Pete Dye
|1975
|7.47
|7
|Huntsman Springs
|Driggs, Idaho
|David McLay Kidd
|2009
|7.46
|8
|Bluejack National
|Montgomery, Texas
|Tiger Woods
|2016
|7.42
|9
|Shooting Star
|Teton Village, Wyo.
|Tom Fazio
|2009
|7.41
|10
|Castle Pines
|Castle Rock, Colo.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1981
|7.35
|11
|Mountaintop
|Cashiers, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2007
|7.35
|12
|Pronghorn (Fazio)
|Bend, Ore.
|Tom Fazio
|2006
|7.30
|13
|Martis Camp
|Truckee, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|2007
|7.27
|14
|Mayacama
|Santa Rosa, Calif.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2001
|7.24
|15
|Mountain Lake
|Lake Wales, Fla.
|Seth Raynor
|1917
|7.24
|16
|The Madison Club
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|2006
|7.21
|17
|The Stock Farm
|Hamilton, Mont.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|7.20
|18
|Quarry at La Quinta
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|1994
|7.19
|19
|Grandfather G&CC
|Linville, N.C.
|Ellis Maples
|1968
|7.18
|20
|Johns Island West
|Vero Beach, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|1989
|7.18
|21
|The Rim
|Payson, Ariz.
|Tom Weiskopf
|1998
|7.16
|22
|Diamond Creek
|Banner Elk, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2003
|7.14
|23
|Long Cove
|Hilton Head, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|1982
|7.13
|24
|Clear Creek
|Tahoe, Nev.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2009
|7.08
|25
|Cuscowilla
|Eatonton, Ga.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|1998
|7.07
|26
|Forest Highlands (Canyon)
|Flagstaff, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf
|1989
|7.08
|27
|Patriot GC
|Owasso, Okla.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2010
|7.02
|28
|Glacier Mountain Course
|Durango, Colo.
|Hale Irwin, Todd Schroeder
|1975
|7.01
|29
|Tradition at La Quinta
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay
|1997
|7.00
|30
|The Concession
|Bradenton, Fla.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2006
|6.97
|31
|Stone Canyon
|Oro Valley, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish
|2000
|6.95
|32
|Jupiter Hills Club (Hills)
|Tequesta, Fla.
|George Fazio
|1970
|6.94
|33
|Rainmakers
|Alto, N.M.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2008
|6.94
|34
|Kiawah Island (Cassique)
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Tom Watson
|2000
|6.93
|35
|Frederica
|St. Simons Island, Ga.
|Tom Fazio
|2004
|6.93
|36
|Lahontan
|Truckee, Calif.
|Tom Weiskopf
|1999
|6.93
|37
|Spring Island’s Old Tabby Links
|Okatie, S.C.
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay
|1992
|6.91
|38
|Paa-Ko Ridge
|Sandia Park, N.M.
|Ken Dye
|2000
|6.90
|39
|The Preserve
|Carmel, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|2000
|6.87
|40
|The Cliffs at Mountain Park
|Travelers Rest, S.C.
|Gary Player
|2013
|6.82
|41
|Southern Highlands
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1999
|6.81
|42
|Redlands
|Mesa Grand Junction, Colo.
|Jim Engh
|2001
|6.81
|43
|Stone Eagle
|Palm Desert, Calif.
|Tom Doak
|2005
|6.81
|44
|Boot Ranch
|Fredericksburg, Texas
|Hal Sutton
|2006
|6.80
|45
|Black Rock
|Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
|Jim Engh
|2003
|6.80
|46
|The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards
|Sunset, S.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|6.79
|47
|Old Waverly
|West Point, Miss.
|Bob Cupp, Jerry Pate
|1988
|6.79
|48
|The Bear’s Club
|Jupiter, Fla.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2000
|6.76
|49
|Forest Creek (North)
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2005
|6.76
|50
|Victory Ranch
|Park City, Utah
|Rees Jones
|2009
|6.70
Top 200 Residential Courses: 51-100
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year Opened
|Rating
|51
|Spanish Oaks
|Bee Cave, Texas
|Bobby Weed
|2002
|6.70
|52
|Talisker Club
|Tuhaye, Utah
|Mark O’Meara
|2005
|6.70
|53
|Briggs Ranch
|San Antonio, Texas
|Tom Fazio
|2001
|6.70
|54
|Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry)
|Lecanto, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|1988
|6.70
|55
|The Ford Plantation
|Richmond Hill, Ga.
|Pete Dye
|1987
|6.69
|56
|The Club at Carlton Woods (Fazio)
|The Woodlands, Texas
|Tom Fazio
|2004
|6.68
|57
|Rancho Santa Fe CC
|Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.
|Max Behr
|1927
|6.68
|58
|Promontory (Painted Valley)
|Park City, Utah
|Jack Nicklaus
|2007
|6.68
|59
|The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe
|Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2001
|6.67
|60
|GC at Ravenna
|Littleton, Colo.
|Jay Morrish
|2007
|6.65
|61
|Eldorado
|Indian Wells, Calif.
|Tom Fazio,
|2003
|6.65
|62
|Black Rock
|Hingham, Mass.
|Brian Silva
|2002
|6.63
|63
|Colleton River (Nicklaus)
|Bluffton, S.C.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1993
|6.63
|64
|Quintero
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Rees Jones
|2000
|6.62
|65
|Tetherow
|Bend, Ore.
|David McLay Kidd
|2008
|6.62
|66
|Olde Stone
|Bowling Green, Ky.
|Arthur Hills
|2006
|6.62
|67
|Champion Hills
|Hendersonville, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1991
|6.61
|68
|Currahee Club
|Toccoa, Ga.
|Jim Fazio
|2004
|6.61
|69
|Kohanaiki
|Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
|Rees Jones
|2014
|6.61
|70
|Escondido
|Horseshoe Bay, Texas
|Tom Fazio
|2006
|6.60
|71
|Kiawah Island (River)
|Kiawah, S.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1995
|6.60
|72
|Glenwild
|Park City, Utah
|Tom Fazio
|2001
|6.58
|73
|Snake River Sporting Club
|Jackson, Wyo.
|Tom Weiskopf
|2006
|6.57
|74
|Desert Highlands
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1984
|6.57
|75
|Sailfish Point
|Hutchinson Island, Fla.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1984
|6.56
|76
|Dalhousie
|Cape Girardeau, Mo.
|Gary Nicklaus
|2002
|6.56
|77
|Isleworth G&CC
|Orlando
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay,
Steve Smyers
|1986
|6.54
|78
|Forest Creek (South)
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1996
|6.53
|79
|Troon CC
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf
|1985
|6.53
|80
|Big Horn (Canyons)
|Palm Desert, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|1998
|6.53
|81
|Hideaway (Clark)
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Clive Clark
|2004
|6.52
|82
|Forest Highlands (Meadow)
|Flagstaff, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskop
|1999
|6.52
|83
|Golf Club at Briar’s Creek
|Johns Island, S.C.
|Rees Jones
|2001
|6.51
|84
|Greenbrier Sporting Club
(The Snead)
|White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
|Tom Fazio
|2004
|6.51
|85
|Lake Nona
|Orlando
|Tom Fazio
|1984
|6.51
|86
|Wickenburg Ranch
|Wickenburg, Ariz.
|Wendell Pickett, Bill Brownlee
|2015
|6.50
|87
|Loxahatchee
|Jupiter, Fla.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1984
|6.49
|88
|Mirabel
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Tom Fazio
|2001
|6.48
|89
|Vaquero
|Westlake, Texas
|Tom Fazio
|2001
|6.49
|90
|Golf Club of Georgia (Lakeside)
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|Arthur Hills
|1991
|6.48
|91
|GC at Fiddler’s Creek (Creek)
|Naples, Fla.
|Arthur Hills
|2002
|6.47
|92
|Pine Canyon
|Flagstaff, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish
|2004
|6.47
|93
|SouthShore
|Henderson, Nev.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1996
|6.46
|94
|The Powder Horn
|GC Sheridan, Wyo.
|Dick Bailey
|1997
|6.45
|95
|Colleton River (Dye)
|Bluffton, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|1998
|6.45
|96
|The Virginian
|Bristol, Va.
|Tom Fazio
|1993
|6.44
|97
|The Club at Rock Creek
|Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
|Tom Weiskopf,
|2012
|6.44
|98
|Las Campanas (Sunset)
|Santa Fe, N.M.
|Jack Nicklaus,
|2000
|6.44
|99
|Horseshoe Bay CC
(Summit Rock)
|Horseshoe Bay, Texas
|Jack Nicklaus
|2012
|6.44
|100
|Old Marsh
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla
|Pete Dye
|1988
|6.43
Top 200 Residential Courses: 101-150
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year Opened
|Rating
|101
|Trump National GC – Jupiter
|Jupiter, Fla.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2002
|6.42
|102
|Wexford
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|Willard Byrd, Arnold Palmer
|1984
|6.41
|103
|Somerby
|Byron, Minn.
|John Fought
|2004
|6.41
|104
|The Wilderness Club
of Montana
|Eureka, Mont.
|Nick Faldo
|2009
|6.41
|105
|Silverleaf
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Tom Weiskopf
|2002
|6.39
|106
|Vintage Club (Mountain)
|Indian Wells, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|1981
|6.39
|107
|Kinderlou Forest
|Valdosta, Ga.
|Davis Love III
|2004
|6.39
|108
|Vintage Club (Desert)
|Indian Wells, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|1983
|6.38
|109
|Squire Creek
|Choudrant, La.
|Tom Fazio
|2002
|6.38
|110
|Hammock Dunes (Creek)
|Palm Coast, Fla.
|Rees Jones
|2003
|6.36
|111
|Ballyhack
|Roanoke, Va.
|Lester George
|2009
|6.36
|112
|Club at Carlton Woods (Nicklaus)
|The Woodlands, Texas
|Jack Nicklaus
|2001
|6.36
|113
|Belfair (West)
|Bluffton, S.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1996
|6.36
|114
|Haig Point
|Daufuskie Island, S.C.
|Rees Jones
|1986
|6.35
|115
|Linville Ridge
|Linville, N.C.
|George Cobb
|1983
|6.35
|116
|Cliffs at Walnut Cove
|Arden, N.C.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2005
|6.35
|117
|Treyburn
|Durham, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1990
|6.35
|118
|The Territory
|Duncan, Okla.
|Randy Heckenkemper
|2005
|6.35
|119
|The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
|Snoqualmie, Wash.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1999
|6.34
|120
|Creighton Farms
|Aldie, Va.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2008
|6.34
|121
|Red Ledges
|Heber City, Utah
|Jack Nicklaus
|2009
|6.33
|122
|Montreux
|Reno, Nev.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1997
|6.33
|123
|Black Creek
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|Brian Silva
|1999
|6.33
|124
|Toscana (South)
|Indian Wells, Calif.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2005
|6.32
|125
|Farms GC
|Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.
|Pete Dye, Perry Dye, John Fought, Tom Lehman,
|1998
|6.31
|126
|Reserve at Lake Keowee
|Sunset, S.C.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2002
|6.30
|127
|Cordillera Ranch
|Boerne, Texas
|Jack Nicklaus
|2007
|6.29
|128
|Desert Mountain (Chiricahua)
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1999
|6.29
|129
|TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Conn.
|Bobby Weed
|1991
|6.28
|130
|Club at Porto Cima
|Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
|Bruce Borland, Jack Nicklaus
|2000
|6.28
|131
|Harbor Club
|Greensboro, Ga.
|Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf
|1991
|6.28
|132
|Cherry Creek
|Arapahoe, Colo.
|Jack Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus II
|2002
|6.27
|133
|Southern Hills Plantation Club
|Brooksville, Fla.
|Pete Dye
|2005
|6.27
|134
|Santaluz Club
|Santaluz, Calif.
|Rees Jones
|2002
|6.26
|135
|Old North State Club
(Uwharrie Point)
|Albemarle, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1992
|6.26
|136
|The Gallery (North)
|Marana, Ariz.
|John Fought, Tom Lehman
|1998
|6.24
|137
|The Gallery (North)
|Marana, Ariz.
|John Fought, Tom Lehman
|1998
|6.24
|138
|Las Campanas (Sunrise)
|Santa Fe, N.M.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1993
|6.23
|139
|Seven Canyons
|Sedona, Ariz.
|Tom Weiskopf
|2003
|6.23
|140
|Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee)
|Oconee, Ga.
|Rees Jones
|2000
|6.22
|141
|Tidewater
|Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Ken Tomlinson
|1993
|6.22
|142
|Carnegie Abbey
|Portsmouth, R.I.
|Donald Steel
|2000
|6.22
|143
|Coyote Springs (Chase)
|Coyote Springs, Nev.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2008
|6.19
|144
|Tullymore
|Stanwood, Mich.
|Jim Engh
|2001
|6.18
|145
|Three Creek Ranch
|Jackson, Wyo.
|Rees Jones
|2005
|6.17
|146
|Whitetail Club
|McCall, Idaho
|Andy North, Roger Packard
|2002
|6.17
|147
|Golden Ocala
|Ocala, Fla.
|Ron Garl
|1986
|6.13
|148
|Belfair (East)
|Bluffton, S.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|6.13
|149
|Superstition Mountain
(Lost Gold)
|Superstition Mountain, Ariz.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1998
|6.12
|150
|TPC Potomac
|Potomac, Md.
|Jim Hardy, Steve Wenzloff
|2009
|6.10
Top 200 Residential Courses: 151-200
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year Opened
|Rating
|151
|Quechee Club (Highland)
|Quechee, Vt.
|Geoffrey S. Cornish,
William G. Robinson
|1902
|6.10
|152
|The River Club
|Suwanee, Ga.
|Greg Norman
|2005
|6.09
|153
|Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club
|Vero Beach, Fla.
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay
|1990
|6.09
|154
|Andalusia
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Rees Jones
|2006
|6.08
|155
|Schaffer’s Mill
|Truckee, Calif.
|John Harbottle, Johnny Miller
|2008
|6.07
|156
|Saddle Creek
|Copperopolis, Calif.
|Ted Buchanan, Carter Morrish
|1996
|6.07
|157
|Cliffs at Keowee Falls
|Salem, S.C.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2007
|6.06
|158
|Berkeley Hall (North)
|Bluffton, S.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2001
|6.06
|159
|Hideaway (Dye)
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Pete Dye
|2001
|6.06
|160
|The Peninsula
|Millsboro, Del.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2006
|6.06
|161
|Mirasol (Sunset)
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|2003
|6.06
|162
|Desert Mountain (Geronimo)
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1989
|6.06
|163
|Grizzly Ranch
|Portola, Calif.
|Bob Cupp
|2005
|6.05
|164
|Victoria Hills
|Deland, Fla.
|Ron Garl
|2003
|6.05
|165
|Dakota Dunes
|Dakota Dunes, S.D.
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay
|1991
|6.05
|166
|TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Bobby Weed
|1992
|6.05
|167
|TPC Craig Ranch
|McKinney, Texas
|Tom Weiskopf
|2004
|6.04
|168
|Cliffs at Keowee Springs
|Six Mile, S.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2008
|6.03
|169
|Desert Mountain (Cochise)
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1987
|6.03
|170
|GC at Irish Creek
|Kannapolis, N.C.
|Davis Love III
|2007
|6.02
|171
|Parkland G&CC
|Parkland, Fla.
|Greg Norman
|2004
|6.02
|172
|Black Diamond Ranch (Ranch)
|Lecanto, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|1996
|6.01
|173
|Conestoga
|Mesquite, Nev.
|Gary Panks
|2010
|6.01
|174
|White Horse
|Kingston, Wash.
|Cynthia Dye McGarey
|2007
|6.01
|175
|Gleneagles (Legends)
|Delray Beach, Fla.
|Karl Litten, Kip Schulties
|1985
|6.01
|176
|Pinehurst No. 9
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1988
|6.00
|177
|Windsor Polo Club
|Vero Beach, Fla.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1991
|6.00
|178
|Orangeburg CC
|Orangeburg, S.C.
|Ellis Maples
|1959
|5.99
|179
|Aspen Glen
|Carbondale, Colo.
|Jack Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus II
|1998
|5.98
|180
|GC at Gray’s Crossing
|Truckee, Calif.
|Jim Hardy, Peter Jacobsen
|2007
|5.98
|181
|Wedgewood G&CC
|Powell, Ohio
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1990
|5.98
|182
|Superstition Mountain (Prospector)
|Superstition Mountain, Ariz.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1997
|5.98
|183
|TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Greg Norman
|1997
|5.97
|184
|Frenchmans Creek (North)
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Bob Cupp, Jim Fazio,
Gardner Dickinson
|1971
|5.97
|185
|Rancho La Quinta (Jones)
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1995
|5.96
|186
|Shark’s Tooth
|Lake Powell, Fla.
|Greg Norman
|2002
|5.96
|187
|Winchester
|Meadow Vista, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2000
|5.96
|188
|Sagamore
|Noblesville, Ind.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2003
|5.96
|189
|The Oaks Club (Eagle)
|Osprey, Fla.
|Arthur Hills
|2008
|5.95
|190
|Red Rock
|Rapid City, S.D.
|Ron Farris
|2002
|5.95
|191
|Creek Club
|Oconee, Ga.
|Jim Engh
|2007
|5.94
|192
|Miramont
|Bryan, Texas
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2006
|5.93
|193
|Royal Oaks (Houston)
|Houston, Texas
|Brian Curley, Lee Schmidt
|2000
|5.93
|194
|Hammock Dunes (Links)
|Palm Coast, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|1989
|5.93
|195
|Turner Hill
|Ipswich, Mass.
|Dana Fry, Michael Hurdzan
|2003
|5.93
|196
|Boca West (Dye 4)
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Pete Dye
|2006
|5.93
|197
|PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker)
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|5.93
|198
|Independence GC
|Midlothian, Va.
|Tom Fazio, Lester George
|2002
|5.93
|199
|Black Bull
|Bozeman, Mont.
|Tom Weiskopf
|2008
|5.93
|200
|Hunters Run (East)
|Boynton Beach, Fla.
|Bruce Devlin,
Robert von Hagge
|1979
|5.93
Comments